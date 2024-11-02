How Denver shaped LOVERS, director Taylor McFadden’s film debut on music, community, and healing

Colorado screenwriter and director Taylor McFadden’s debut film, LOVERS, is a love letter to Denver, the Queen City of the Plains. The film premieres at the 47th Denver Film Festival with a special screening on Sunday, November 3, at the Holiday Theatre.



The story of LOVERS follows two women who return to Denver for the funeral of a friend who has taken his own life. Although the city has evolved, one beloved landmark remains: LOVERS, a dive bar and music venue (recognized by Denver locals as Hi-Dive, where much of the film was shot). As the women reconnect with their old community, they confront their shared grief and rediscover the healing power of music and togetherness.



In an interview with host Alisha Sweeney, McFadden discusses the origins of the film and how music weaves through the narrative to explore themes of friendship and loss. The film co-stars Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso in her acting debut and features performances by Hannah Cohen, Nicole Atkins, and a new original song by Nathaniel Rateliff.



LOVERS will screen at the Holiday Theatre on Sunday, November 3, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with McFadden and lead actors Angela Trimbur and Amelia Meath. A second screening will take place on Tuesday, November 5, at 3:00 p.m. at Sie FilmCenter.