The Road to Joni: Discovering the timeless magic of Joni Mitchell with Sheroes host Carmel Holt

We’re thrilled to welcome Carmel Holt, host of the empowering radio show Sheroes, to the studio for an enlightening discussion about her latest project, "The Road to Joni." This captivating 10-episode series pays tribute to the legendary Joni Mitchell, a voice that has inspired generations of musicians and listeners alike.



In a conversation with Alisha Sweeney, Holt shares insights from her incredible cross-country road trip from New York to California and back, just after experiencing the magic of Mitchell’s "Joni Jam" concerts at the Hollywood Bowl on October 19 and 20.



Tune in to our interview as Holt reminisces about unforgettable moments from the Hollywood Bowl shows and reveals what makes Joni Mitchell an everlasting source of inspiration for fans around the globe. Plus, find out which Joni Mitchell album is the ultimate road trip soundtrack!



As we anticipate Mitchell's 81st birthday on November 7th, listeners will be able to stream all 10 episodes of "The Road to Joni." Throughout the series, Carmel engages with an array of talented artists—including Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius, Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith, Hozier, Bonnie Raitt, St. Vincent, and Brittany Howard—exploring how Mitchell's artistry has shaped their own creative journeys.



Don’t miss an episode of Sheroes, airing Monday nights at 9 PM on Indie 102.3 and available wherever you stream your podcasts. Join us in celebrating the legacy and magic of Joni Mitchell!