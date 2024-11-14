Colorado Arts Spotlight, Nov. 14 – 17: a musical satire, a nostalgic single and the start of the holiday season

From a historic art museum wager between football rivals to Native art exhibitions, Colorado's arts scene is filled with must-see events.

Whether you're seeking theater in Grand Junction, contemporary dance in Ouray, or something for the family on the Front Range, here's your comprehensive guide to arts and culture events across the state.

Arts and culture news

Art Museums Join College Football Rivalry with Creative Wager

In an artistic twist to the historic CSU-Wyoming Border War game this Friday, CSU’s Gregory Allicar Museum of Art and the University of Wyoming Art Museum are placing signature artworks on the line. The winning team's museum will get to display their rival's piece until May next year.

CSU is wagering a Roxanne Swentzell sculpture and while Wyoming is putting up a Beth Van Hoesen print. The works will await the kickoff at Campus Stadium, adding cultural flair to the long-standing Bronze Boot tradition. Museum staff are scheduled to transfer the artwork to the winner on Monday, Nov. 18.

New Music from a Durango Band

A band with Four Corners roots is marking the season with a nostalgic new release. Elder Grown, which started in Durango, drops its latest single, "Red Light," this week, just in time for family Thanksgiving visits.

Drummer and vocalist Paul Hoffman said the song has its origins in family and reflection.

"It really is just kind of that nostalgic sort of growing-up feeling... going from being a kid, playing with my Pokemon cards... and then all of a sudden I'm 33 years old just looking back on all that and to pause sometimes stop at the red light and really think about, ‘wow, things have moved really fast,’” explained Hoffman.

The band will celebrate the full album release on New Year's Eve at Durango's Animas City Theater.

New Show at DCPA Garner Galleria

Denver audiences can expect a local spin on the Broadway hit "Gutenberg! The Musical!" running now at the Garner Galleria Theater.

In this two-person musical satire, aspiring playwrights hold a backers' audition for their new splashy, woefully historically inaccurate musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg.

"It's just so over the top funny (and) definitely hits that category of just crazy comedy," DCPA Executive Director for Broadway John Ekeberg said. "We've got a fully local cast, crew designer, director group. We have such wonderful talent here in Denver."

The Denver production maintains the show's signature element, with pre-selected audience members in a cameo role, so if you go, you could end up as part of the action. "Gutenberg! The Musical!" plays the Garner Galleria Theatre through May 4, 2025.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Art: “Wall2Wall 2024” (Nov. 15-Dec. 15, Bitfactory Gallery, Denver)

Curated by renowned graffiti artist Emit, this group show brings together the work of local and international street artists. Visitors can experience the vibrant energy of graffiti and street art in a gallery setting.

Art: Figure-Drawing/Painting Workshop (Nov. 16, Ascension Lutheran Church, Littleton)

Led by artist Michael Dowling, this workshop offers participants the opportunity to hone their figure-drawing skills using a live model.

Music: The Arts Hub Singers | Fall 2024 Showcase (Nov. 17, The Arts HUB, Lafayette)

The Arts Hub Singers invite the community to enjoy an afternoon of vocal performances showcasing a variety of musical styles and genres.

Roy Cox The Dover Quartet. From left, Joel Link on violin, Julianne Lee on viola, Camden Shaw on cello and Bryan Lee on violin.

Music: The Dover Quartet: Woodland Songs (Nov. 17, Gates Concert Hall, Denver)

The Dover Quartet returns to the Friends of Chamber Music series with a program that includes a Colorado premiere of a new work by Chickasaw Nation composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate.

Music: "Body/Mind" (Nov. 17, MSU School of Music, Denver)

The Playground Ensemble presents a concert that uses music to explore the human experience, focusing on themes of vulnerability, limitation and joy.

Theater: “The Old Man & The Moon" (Nov. 15-24, The People's Building, Aurora)

The Third Side Theatre Co. presents an imaginative seafaring epic that combines elements of fantasy and adventure.

Other fun: T. Rex to Turkey (Nov. 16, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver)

DMNS paleontologists lead a discussion about the evolution of dinosaurs into birds, examining fossils and natural history collections.

Holiday Fun: Mile High Holiday Mart (Nov. 15-17, Gates Field House, Denver)

The Junior League of Denver's annual holiday market offers shoppers a chance to find unique gifts while supporting the organization's charitable work.

Northern Colorado

Art: 3óóxoneeʼnohoʼóoóyóóʼ / Ho’honáá’e Tsé’amoo’ėse: Art of the Rocky Mountain Homelands of the Hinono’eino’ and Tsétsėhéstȧhese Nations (through Dec. 15, Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, Fort Collins)

This exhibition, a first for CSU, celebrates Native American Heritage Month by showcasing the work of artists from the Arapaho and Cheyenne nations.

Other Fun: Santa's Quest (Nov. 15-Dec. 15, Downtown Fort Collins)

A family-friendly scavenger hunt invites participants to search for Santa figurines hidden throughout downtown Fort Collins.

Southern Colorado

Art: Psycullescence (Nov. 14-Mar. 15, UCCS Gallery of Contemporary Art, Colorado Springs)

Artist Patrick Shearn, known for his large-scale public art installations, returns to his Colorado roots with his first-ever gallery exhibit.

Theater: "The City Dog and the Prairie Dog" (Nov. 2-24, The Fine Arts Center, Colorado Springs)

This bilingual children's show tells the story of a prairie dog who ventures to the big city to visit her cousin.

Western Slope

Other Fun: ART-INI (Nov. 14, various venues, Grand Junction)

Eight Grand Junction lounges will host local artists and offer signature cocktails inspired by their work. Visitors can enjoy a unique fusion of art and mixology while supporting local artists.

Sophie Schnieders, CMU Student Colorado Mesa University students rehearse for Knives in Hens, playing in the Moss Performing Arts Center Mesa Experimental Theatre.

Theater: Knives in Hens (Nov. 14-23, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Grand Junction)

The Colorado Mesa University theater department presents a production of the contemporary Scottish play, "Knives in Hens." The play, recommended for mature audiences, explores themes of knowledge, and consciousness and features an unconventional love triangle.

High Country

Art: Last Eagle / Last Gun: Modern Recordings of Ancient Blackfoot Symbolisms (Nov. 18-Jan. 24, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Snowmass Village)

A father-son duo presents a collection of collage work that blend antique documents with traditional Blackfoot imagery and symbolism. The exhibition includes a reception on Dec. 12.

Ann Morgan Denver artist Ann Morgan’s “What We Remember’ for “Once When I Was You” at The Art Base, Basalt.

Art: "Once When I Was You" (Nov. 15-Dec. 7, The Art Base, Basalt)

This solo exhibition features large-scale oil paintings by Denver artist Ann Morgan. The abstract landscapes explore themes related to artificial intelligence and the digital world.

Dance: Zikr Dance Ensemble Presents: "Secrets" (Nov. 16, Wright Opera House, Ouray)

The Zikr Dance Ensemble, known for its exploration of ancient and contemporary dance forms, presents a program featuring the world premiere of "Liturgies" and a newly expanded version of "Ripples in the Sand," set to music from the film "Dune."

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

