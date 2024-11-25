Vote for the Top 102.3 Songs of 2024

What were your favorite songs of 2024 that you heard on Indie 102.3? We want to hear from you! Fill out the ballot below and you’re automatically entered to win a Grand Prize that will take you on the road in 2025 to experience live music in several of Colorado's top music venues: Tyler the Creator at Ball Arena 2/11, MJ Lenderman in Boulder 2/27, Leon Bridges in Vail 5/25, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard in Colorado Springs 8/8 and Gregory Alan Isakov at Red Rocks 8/31. That's right! One Grand Prize winner will get a pair of tickets to all five shows!



Bonus! One second prize winner will score a Billie Eilish vinyl library with a Billie Eilish tour cap. No purchase necessary and see the rules at Indie1023.org.



Then listen on New Year's Eve as we countdown the tops songs of 2024 as voted on by you. Deadline to submit you ballot is Friday, December 20th at 5pm. (MT)

All the music you discover on Indie 102.3, the special programs and events we bring you, are all thanks to your support. If you are not already a member, please join today.

Loading…



