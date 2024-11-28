Colorado Arts Spotlight, Nov. 28 – Dec. 1: Colorado’s stages and spaces overflow with holiday cheer

Colorado offers a variety of holiday-themed events to help audiences get into the spirit of the season.

From stage productions to musical performances and family-friendly activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy—including a few non-holiday events.

Arts and culture news

Denver Center's 'A Christmas Carol' Marks 30 Years of Holiday Magic

The Denver Center Theatre Company's production of "A Christmas Carol" celebrates its 30th anniversary this season, marking three decades of bringing Dickens' classic tale to Colorado audiences.

The milestone reflects both institutional commitment and community impact. Chris Coleman, artistic director of the Denver Center Theatre Company, noted the production's unique position in regional theater.

"It is something that I feel gratitude for," Coleman said, reflecting on his experience leading theaters in different communities. "This company has had the resources over the years to invest in a really big, beautiful musical wonderful production that has resonated for so many families in this community and that people continue to show up."

The production has earned recognition for its high production values and ability to attract diverse audiences. "It was the best Christmas Carol I had ever seen in terms of the costumes and set and the way the script flowed," Coleman said. "One of the things that might surprise people, it's one of the most diverse audiences. We get each season huge amount of first time Denver Center ticket buyers."

For those new to theater, Coleman emphasized the show's universal appeal: "If you've never been to the theater before and you want something that is going to be uplifting and connect you to those around you, it's a wonderful way to spend some time with family or those closest to you," he said. "Whatever your tradition or your heritage, I think the human heart is universal."

The production runs through Dec. 29th in the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Music: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas in Concert” (Nov. 29-30, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver)

The Colorado Symphony performs the score to the beloved Dr. Seuss story, bringing the characters and story of Whoville and the Grinch to life with music.

Music: “Drums of the World” (Dec. 1, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver)

The Colorado Symphony's percussionists showcase a vast array of instruments in a concert sure to be a dynamic and entertaining experience for the whole family.

Music: “Blue Violin Candlelight Christmas” (Nov. 30, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

This concert features the award-winning classical crossover artist Blue Violin performing Christmas music accompanied by dancers. Audiences can expect an intimate and atmospheric show illuminated by candlelight.

Music: Kids’ Matinee: A Dazzling Christmas - Lunch with Santa & Ralph, the World's Tallest Elf (Nov. 30, Dazzle, Denver)

This matinee offers an alternative to the traditional mall Santa visit. Children will enjoy stories, piano music, and singalongs with Santa and Ralph the World's Tallest Elf.

Gail Marie Bransteitter Min Kyung (Cecillia) Kim, Sonshare Tull, Karen Slack, Luann Buckstein in a moment from Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Aurora Fox Christmas Show!

Theater: Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Aurora Fox Christmas Show! (Nov. 30-Dec. 22, Aurora Fox Arts Center, Aurora)

This reimagining of the classic Dickens tale transports audiences to the Wild West, with a cast of five women portraying a multitude of characters in a comedic and fast-paced performance.

Theater: “A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 29-Dec. 29, DCPA Theatre Company, Denver)

This lavish musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey of redemption. Audiences can expect an opulent and heartwarming production, complete with music and special effects.

Theater: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” (Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Buell Theatre, Denver)

This stage adaptation of the beloved television special features all the classic characters and songs. Audiences can expect a nostalgic and heartwarming show, perfect for families with young children.

Art: Black Friday Opening Reception: Tim McKay & Muldannuzzi Creations (Nov. 29, Pirate Contemporary Art, Lakewood)

Pirate Contemporary Art hosts an opening reception for artists Tim McKay & Muldannuzzi Creations, with guest artist Tristan McKay. This Black Friday event offers visitors special one-day pricing on art, food and drink, art activities, and a book signing.

Other Fun: Colorado Book Blitz (Nov. 30, The Bookies Bookstore, Denver) This event features a full day of author talks, meet-and-greets, and book signings by Colorado authors, making it an ideal opportunity to shop for holiday gifts.

Northern Colorado

D F Lamb Christmas My Way, A Rat Pack Bash at the Longmont Theatre Starring (left to right) Amy Stuemky, Chili Chullino, David Wygant, and Rebecca Martin.

Theater: “Christmas My Way” (Nov. 29-Dec. 8, Longmont Theatre Company, Longmont)

This Rat Pack-inspired Christmas show features four singers performing 40 swing arrangements of holiday favorites

Theater: “Airness” (Nov. 29-Dec. 22, Bas Bleu Theatre, Fort Collins)

This comedy explores the themes of competition and self-discovery through the lens of air guitar. The comedy explores the themes of competition and self-discovery, focusing on the journey of finding one's inner strength and resilience

Other Fun: 5th Annual Estes Park Holiday Wine Festival (Nov. 30, Estes Park Events Complex, Estes Park)

Wine enthusiasts can sample offerings from more than 20 Colorado wineries at this festival, which also includes craft vendors, food vendors, and free photos with Santa.

Other Fun: Gingerbread Dog House Competition (Dec. 1-25, Wagz Pet Market & Grooming, Fort Collins) Participants can purchase a $20 kit and construct a "gingerbread" dog house for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Southern Colorado

Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS./Isaiah J. Downing A scene from Sense & Sensibility at Theatreworks Photo courtesy Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS.

Theater: “Sense & Sensibility” (Nov. 29-Dec. 22, Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, Colorado Springs)

This family-friendly adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel follows the Dashwood sisters as they navigate love, loss, and societal expectations in 19th-century England. Audiences can expect a witty and heartwarming performance with a touch of humor.

Dance: “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Springs)

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the University of Oklahoma School of Dance team up for this classic holiday ballet. Audiences will be captivated by Tchaikovsky's iconic score and the enchanting story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

Western Slope

Western Slope

Other Fun: Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland (Dec. 1, Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction)

This show combines circus acts with holiday music for a festive spectacle. Audiences can expect to see dazzling acrobatics and aerial feats set to a soundtrack of seasonal favorites.

High Country

Film: Warren Miller’s “75” (Nov. 29, Historic Sheridan Opera House, Telluride)

The Warren Miller Film Tour is celebrating 75 years of incredible action and captivating stories, featuring a diverse lineup of filmmakers and athletes. Explore powder stashes and chutes from around the globe, including locations in Canada, Colorado, California, Utah, Finland, Japan, Austria, Alaska, and New Jersey. This year's tour includes 10 all-new, original segments.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

Some groups mentioned in the CO Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.