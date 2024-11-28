The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for December 2024

As we close out the year, we’re spotlighting six incredible Colorado artists in December's Local 303 showcasing the diverse talent thriving in our music scene. This month’s lineup spans decades of experience—from a band that’s been making waves since the late ’90s to a fresh duo that came together this year—and four more incredible acts in between.



Planes Mistaken For Stars is making their Local 303 debut, and it’s a poignant one. The longtime rock outfit has just released their first album since 2016, Do You Still Love Me, marking their first release since the tragic passing of lead singer and guitarist Gared O’Donnell. The record is a stunning evolution of their post-hardcore, metal-tinged sound, adding new layers of emotion and depth that longtime fans will immediately recognize.



On the other end of the spectrum is Marfa, a brand-new duo formed this year. They bring a fresh twist to old-time Texas country and the Laurel Canyon sounds of the mid-’60s to mid-’70s, blending timeless influences into an exciting modern take. Catch them at this month’s Local 303 Meetup for their live performance!



Adding more Americana to the mix is Denver’s Strange Americans, whose blue-collar rock vibe fits well alongside Bruce Springsteen and Wilco. Fort Collins-based artist Bevin Luna also joins this month’s lineup with her self-described “Dominican-American grungy rocker science nerd with a big country soul” style. Her new single drops this month, and Indie 102.3 is proud to premiere it first!



Singer-songwriter Teresa Suydam returns to the Local 303 after years of releasing standout singles. This time, they’re celebrating the release of their debut album, a deeply personal project inspired by their Indigenous and Filipino heritage. The release coincides with their second nomination at the Native American Music Awards, making this a milestone moment in their career.



Closing out this stellar lineup is Maddy O’Neal, a festival-favorite producer and DJ whose music mantra is “Dirty Funky Bass Music but make it Pretty!” With her third studio album freshly released, O’Neal’s genre-defying sound has earned her a spot on major stages like Coachella and Bonnaroo. Don’t miss her electrifying grooves while she’s on tour this month.



Supporting Colorado music is at the heart of what we do at Indie 102.3, and we couldn’t do it without your love and encouragement. That’s why we’re inviting you to close out the year with us at our Local 303 Meetup on December 16 at Globe Hall.



This free event celebrates our featured musicians and the entire Colorado music community. Enjoy a special live performance from rising act Marfa, participate in our music meeting to vote on local tracks, and dive into a holiday playlist packed with all-local artists.



You’ll also have a chance to win concert tickets in our monthly drawing, and we’re introducing our first-ever Ugly Sweater Contest—come dressed to impress (or distress!) for a shot at a fun prize and a coveted trophy.



Ticket giveaways include: Houndmouth at Mission Ballroom 1/17/25, Indie 102.3 Presents Kiltro at Meow Wolf on Valentine's Day, and MJ Lenderman at Fox Theatre 2/27/25.



The Local 303 Meetup takes place on Monday, December 16 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Globe Hall, located at 4483 Logan Street in Denver's RiNo Art District. Admission is free and all ages are welcome (although those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult).



Let’s make this month's Local 303 Meetup a night to remember. Thank you for supporting local music and for being an essential part of the Indie 102.3 community. We’ll see you there!



Meet December's picks:

Bevin Luna

Photo: Backstage Flash

Band Lineup: Bevin Luna (she/her/ella) Rhythm Guitar & Lead Vocals, Justin Maul (he/him/el) Synthesizer & Backing Vocals, Andrew (AJ) Knight (he/him/el) Drums & Backing Vocals, Ronny Allen (he/him/el) Bass Guitar, Eric Straumanis (he/him/el) Lead Guitar, Joe Schicke (he/him/el) Backing Vocals



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2005



Latest Release: JUST MOVIN’ single release December 13, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

December 19 at The Atrium in Fort Collins w/ Poudre Valley Playboys

December 29 at Larimer Lounge w/ Flyin’ Hot Saucers, A Lack of Companions, and How About No



About: Dominican-American grungy rocker science nerd with a big country soul. Fort Collins, CO based con raíces en Memphis, TN y República Dominicana



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Another single release coming out early 2025 ️ ️ ️



Website: https://linktr.ee/bevinluna



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

Maddy O'Neal

Photo: Brittany Teuber

Band Lineup: Madelaine O'Neal - DJ / Producer



Colorado Home: Denver - Grew up in STL but been in CO since 2008



Formed: 2016



Latest Release: Third studio album Vital Signs - 10 Track Full Length LP, Self released in October



Upcoming Shows: maddyoneal.com (Stay tuned here for the latest - we have national dates to close out December, and across Colorado in January)



About: Dirty Funky Bass Music but make it Pretty!



Maddy O'Neal's music embodies a rich tapestry of genres, seamlessly blending elements from across the spectrum. Her sound, characterized by lush textures and atmospheric layers, draws heavily from her roots in funk and soul. These influences meld with deep bass frequencies and innovative synth designs, creating a unique sonic space within the electro-soul and bass music communities. Based in Denver, Colorado, Maddy has carved out her distinct niche, infusing her productions with a signature blend of soulful melodies, driving basslines, and glitchy hip-hop rhythms.



As a self-taught producer and DJ with a creatively charged background, Maddy's live performances are dynamic and immersive. She crafts a narrative journey through her sets, mixing original compositions with drum pad sequences and diverse tracks ranging from gritty, low-end bangers to shimmering, mid-tempo vocal bass and head-nodding disco beats. Her relentless touring schedule, boasting numerous shows annually for the past five years, Maddy showcases her unstoppable momentum and ability to energize audiences nationwide.



Maddy's discography includes standout tracks like "Zest Please," a collaboration with CloZee that garnered over 2 million Spotify plays within a year. Her impressive body of work also features the sophomore LP Ricochet released in 2023, and two volumes of remix albums.Most recently Mind Over Matter and Mind Over Matter Remixed showcase Maddy O'Neal's dynamic range and genre-blending prowess. The original Mind Over Matter EP, released in early 2023, features a collection of tracks that blend soulful, funky bass music with elements of future bass, hip-hop, and electronic vibes. Notable collaborations include "Free Yourself" with Sofasound, "Woofer" with rapper Cleva Thoughts, and "Bliss" featuring Shylow and Britt Lari. The EP explores themes of taking control of one's reality and showcases Maddy's ability to craft diverse soundscapes​ Her music continually evolves, captivating a growing global fanbase.



Her new album, Vital Signs, is a dynamic exploration of her evolving sound. Blending vibrant electronic beats with soulful melodies, Maddy will take listeners on a journey through heart-pounding rhythms and introspective moments. Expect a fresh, innovative mix of genres that showcases her signature style and energy.



Since 2008 she has graced the stages of major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Bonnaroo, and Red Rocks, among others. She has toured with and supported renowned artists such as Pretty Lights, Griz, Big Gigantic, Liquid Stranger, The Floozies, and STS9. Looking ahead, she has notable summer festival appearances lined up, including Hulaween, Cascade and Wakaan Festival, further solidifying her position as a leading figure in the electronic music scene.



Website: www.maddyoneal.com | https://maddyoneal.fanlink.tv/Official | https://maddyoneal.biglink.to/Official



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Soundcloud, YouTube, Spotify

Marfa

Photo: Glenn Ross

Band Lineup: Bryce Menchaca – lead guitar, vocals / Kellen Wall – guitar, vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2024



Latest Release: “Daisy” (Single) - 11/1/24, released via Ascend



Upcoming Shows:

12/14 - Marfa w/ Extra Gold at Skylark Lounge - SOLD OUT

12/16 - Indie 102.3 Presents: Local 303 Meetup at Globe Hall



About: Born and raised to a Texas country soundtrack, forged in Colorado from a shared love of rock icons past and present, and ignited by the spirit of California's Laurel Canyon sound, Marfa has arrived with an undeniably authentic sound as familiar as your favorite pair of Wranglers while as fresh as the morning Rocky Mountain air.



Their debut single "66", produced by Grammy® Award winning producer Nick Waterhouse (Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste) and recorded at LA's EastWest Studios inside the same four walls that gave life to The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds and The Mamas & the Papas' California Dreamin', puts the pedal-to-the-metal straight out of the gate on this top down road trip through the highways, byways, and everywhere in between.



With the release of “Daisy”, produced by Grammy® Award nominated Josh Block (Caamp, Leon Bridges) and written in the storied Canyon itself, the band channels influences from CSNY to the Eagles, taking listeners on an harmony-driven acoustic journey to find a long lost friend.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Big happenings in 2025 TBA -Upcoming releases produced by 3-time Grammy® Award nominated Jonathan Wilson (Dawes, Father John Misty, Billy Strings) coming soon.



Website: https://nfan.link/66 / https://www.marfabandofficial.com/



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Strange Americans

Photo: Glenn Ross

Band Lineup:

Matt Hoffman (he/him): guitar, vocals

Michael John McKee (he/him): drums

Murry Mercier (he/him): keys, vocals

Trent Nelson (he/him): guitar, vocals

Trevor Sinnard (he/him): bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2009



Latest Release: "Done With It All" (Single), self-released November 8, 2024



About: It’s the kind of music that the Carhartt-wearing, hard-working, industrial beer-drinking, regular Americans would listen to — the ones who could end up on an episode of TV’s Dirty Jobs. It’s a little raw, a bit loud, unapologetic and honest. It’s Americana rock and roll and it’s something that Denver’s Strange Americans are crafting with both brawn and finesse, like a hot rod mechanic bringing back an old barn find.



In a sense, Strange Americans are rescuing something from the rust pile — straight-forward, no frills rock and roll, and a matching aesthetic that is heavy on songwriting and storytelling, but presented with reverb-drenched punch and passion — the way The Band or Crazy Horse would have done it.



Strange Americans have three full-length records, A Royal Battle (2012), That Kind of Luster (2014), and Borrow You, Brother (2017), along with the 7″ vinyl Places (2015). Borrow You, Brother was recorded with Echo Lab engineer and producer Matt Pence (Centro-matic, Justin Townes Earle).



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We're currently working on our fourth studio record, slated to be released late 2025.



Website: https://www.strangeamericansmusic.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Teresa Suydam

Photo: Teresa Suydam

Band Lineup: Teresa Suydam (she/they) Songwriter, Artist, Topliner, Producer



Colorado Home: Arvada



Formed: 2020



Latest Release: Lost Bird (album), Nov. 29th, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: 20th annual Access Film Music Showcase January 2025



About: In a world where music shapes identity, Teresa Suydam shines as a dynamic songwriter, artist, and producer inspired by their Indigenous and Filipino heritage. Drawing from film, TV, and gaming, Teresa crafts anthemic songs that weave healing and connection into every note. Their music has graced CBS, indie films, airwaves worldwide, KEXP, and the pages of Native Max Magazine. With the release of their debut full-length album, Lost Bird, on November 29, 2024, and a second nomination at the Native American Music Awards with their song, Good Condition, Teresa’s artistry continues to inspire.



Beyond their own career, Teresa stays busy as the Vice Chair of Events for the global organization Women in Music Denver Chapter, making waves for themselves and building a stronger future for others. Their journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and amplifying diverse voices.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Kickstarting the New Year, I’m excited to be speaking on the Music, Movies & Money panel during Film Fest Week at Sundance, diving into how artists can break into the world of film and TV. I’m also honored to be nominated for the Native American Music Awards again this year, and on top of that, I’ll have a song released under Virgin Music Group (UMG)! 2025 is shaping up to be unforgettable—stay tuned for the exciting moments ahead!



Website: https://linktr.ee/teresasuydam



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok