Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office steps in for empty Georgetown Police Department

The Town of Georgetown is turning to the Clear County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement service after resignations left it with no police officers.

The Clear Creek Board of County Commissioners approved an intergovernmental agreement through May 1, 2025 with the Town of Georgetown during its regular Tuesday meeting. The contract will be reviewed on or before Feb. 1.

“When we have a local community that needs our help, we will also be there to deliver public safety services for its residents and visitors,” said Clear Creek Sheriff Matthew D. Harris in a statement. “Right now, that community is Georgetown.”

Clear Creek deputies will respond to 911 emergency calls for service in Georgetown and provide a deputy on t hree days for 18 hours a week. The days and hours will be based on the town’s needs and average call volume. Administrative services such as incident reports, evidence management, sex offender registration, and records requests will be included.

Patrol services and administrative services will be provided at an overtime rate for respective staff. 911 calls during after hours will be billed on a per-call basis.

Georgetown, the Clear Creek County seat, has had trouble retaining and recruiting officers since the 2022 shooting death of Christian Glass. The 22-year-old Boulder man called 911 for help after his car got stuck on a dirt road near Silver Plume. A deputy shot and killed Glass after he refused orders to get out of his car.

Earlier this year, the Georgetown Police Department was down to one sworn officer after two officers, Marshal Randy Williams and Deputy Tim Collins, were charged with failing to step in and stop the shooting resigned in February. Jon Gaskins was the town’s acting marshal for eight months before hiring Daniel Trechter from Manhattan, Kansas. He resigned shortly after starting the job in October.

The former Clear Creek County Sheriff's Deputy who fatally shot and killed Glass, will be retried on felony charges after jurors were gridlocked following a two-week trial in April. Andrew Buen was convicted of reckless endangerment. But, the jurors could not reach a verdict on murder and official misconduct charges. His retrial is set for Feb. 3.