Colorado Arts Spotlight, Dec. 19 – 22: Improv radio theater, Indigenous art, and more

As the holiday season nears its peak, Colorado's arts scene sparkles this week with an eclectic mix of holiday performances spanning opera, jazz, comedy, and visual arts. But there’s much else available too, including a major new exhibition of Indigenous Art at the Denver Art Museum.

Arts and culture news

Improv theater meets the Golden Era of radio with Denver's King Penny holiday experience

Bill Hahn The Denver-based troupe King Penny Ensemble combines comedy improv with the Golden Age of radio serials.

The spirit of 1940s radio theater comes alive in downtown Denver with the King Penny Solstice Spectacular, an improv comedy show that transforms the Clock Tower Cabaret into a vintage radio studio.

The troupe, created by married performers Matt and Libby Zambrano, stands apart from traditional improv by embracing the aesthetic and format of golden age radio. Complete with period microphones, live sound effects and authentic 1940s costumes, the evening promises an immersive experience that relies heavily on audience imagination and participation.

"Unlike other forms of improv, what we do is a little bit more challenging," explains Libby Zambrano. "We have a story that we tell in segments and it is a situation where we're standing in front of microphones for the entire time."

For their special solstice celebration, which Matt Zambrano calls “the non-denominational — secular sensation — sweeping the nation,” the King Penny Radio Show is expanding on their usual format to include guest performances from the barbershop quartet Continuum and a dancer who will attempt the seemingly impossible: "burlesque on the radio."

Audience suggestions — vetted for appropriateness and presented to the performers on stage — drive the show, giving it an entirely ephemeral nature. As Matt Zambrano notes, "the suggestions we get, we only use them once. So the story that you see that night will never happen ever again."

The King Penny Solstice Spectacular is Thursday at the Clock Tower Cabaret in downtown Denver. Audiences must be 21 and up, and while not required, everyone is encouraged to embrace the 1940s theme through period-appropriate dress, to add to the immersive atmosphere of the evening.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Art: As Long as Hope Shows Something Green (Dec. 20 - Jan. 11, Bitfactory Gallery, Denver)

Denver-based artist and musician Deca (Matthew Kenney) presents a collection of his work. The exhibit features dreamlike imagery, patterns and colors rendered in acrylics and ink on wood.

Music: Amahl and the Night Visitors (Dec. 20 - 22, Central Presbyterian Church, Denver)

The Central City Opera presents Gian Carlo Menotti's classic Christmas opera. This is the story of a disabled boy and his encounter with the Three Wise Men, featuring the Central City Opera Orchestra, professional singers, and the Colorado Children's Chorale.

Music: Eva Noblezada Holiday (Dec. 20, Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree)

Broadway star Eva Noblezada, known for her roles in "Hadestown", “THe Great Gatsby” and "Miss Saigon," performs a holiday-themed concert featuring seasonal favorites.

Music: Soundtracks of the Season (Dec. 19, Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree)

The Symphony of the Rockies, conducted by Devin Patrick Hughes, presents a program of holiday film scores.

Theater: King Penny Solstice Spectacular (Dec. 19, the Clocktower Cabaret, Denver)

The King Penny Radio Show presents an improvised 1940s-style radio drama, featuring special guest performers Continuum and Miss Polka Dottie. This event is for those 21 and older.

Theater: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Sweater (Dec. 21, Parsons Theatre, Northglenn)

Chicago's famed Second City improv troupe presents a holiday-themed comedy revue featuring seasonal songs and sketches.

Other Fun: Jingle on the Avenue (Dec. 21, Washington Ave., Golden)

This family-friendly event in downtown Golden features appearances by holiday characters, live music and Newfoundland dog cart rides.

Northern Colorado

Other Fun: Catch the Glow Sweets Stroll Festival (Dec. 21, downtown Estes Park)

This free, family-friendly event in downtown Estes Park features a "Sweets Stroll" with free treats from local candy stores and ice cream shops, appearances by beloved frozen princesses and Santa, and festive photo opportunities.

Music: Christmas Brass (Dec. 19 - 21, various locations in Greeley, Loveland and Windsor)

The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra's Brass Ensemble, conducted by Dr. Frank Cook, performs a program of holiday favorites, including "Joy to the World" and "Sleigh Ride." Concerts are scheduled in Windsor, Loveland, and Greeley, with a livestream option available for the Greeley performance.

Music: Winter Concert with Dr. Ed Siegel (Dec. 22, Julian’s Historic Landmark Building, Fort Collins)

Fort Collins pianist Dr. Ed Siegel presents a benefit concert for the Fort Collins Symphony and the Friends of the Symphony. The program includes light refreshments.

Southern Colorado

Music: The Colorado Springs Philharmonic Christmas Symphony (Dec. 21 - 22, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Springs)

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with sing-alongs, seasonal favorites and a heartfelt performance to get you in the holiday spirit.

Music: Hanukkah Concert Presented by Little London Winds (Dec. 21, Temple Shalom, Colorado Springs)

This free concert features a mix of Hanukkah and klezmer music to honor the Festival of Lights. Everyone, of any religion, is welcome, but pre-registration is required.

Music: Jonah Werner Christmas Concert (Dec. 22, the Loft Music Venue and Theater, Colorado Springs)

Born and raised in Boulder, songwriter Jonah Werner is celebrating his new album release with a festive Christmas concert.

Western Slope

Cole Maxfield Photography Miss Hannigan is no match for these Annies, who share the title role at The Theatre Project production of the musical in Grand Junction, Dec. 2024.

Theater: Annie (Dec. 20 - 22, Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction)

The Theatre Project presents the classic musical, "Annie," the story of a young orphan girl, Annie, searching for her parents during the Great Depression.

Art: Valley of The Arts Winter Evergreen Exhibit (Dec. 20 - 21, Our Lady of Perpetual Motion, Fruita)

This annual exhibit showcases a variety of works from local artists. The weekend will also include music performances from local bands Stray Grass, Super Fox and The Violet Pines, along with musicians Justin Russel and Max Reilly.

Music: A “Carnival of Carols” (Dec. 18, Warehouse 25 sixty-five, Grand Junction)

The Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra presents a program of holiday jazz favorites, featuring vocalists Caitlin Moore and Scott Betts.

High Country

Lauren Desbe The group Time for Three, Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals), Charles Yang (violin, vocals) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), performs a holiday show Dec. 22, 2024 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Music: A Time for Three Holiday (Dec. 22, Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek)

The Grammy-winning trio, Time for Three, performs a holiday program featuring seasonal favorites in their signature genre-bending style.

Other Fun: Reindeer & Holiday Drone Show (Dec. 21, Winter Park Resort, Winter Park)

A family-friendly event featuring live reindeer and a nighttime drone show with a holiday theme. Optimal viewing locations suggested are the Derailer or Doc’s Deck.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

Some groups mentioned in the CO Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.