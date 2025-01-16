Colorado Arts Spotlight, Jan. 16 – 19: Art of the State and lots of live theatre

With the holiday season behind us, theater companies around the state are ready to hit the stage with fun and thought-provoking productions. Openings this weekend include “Beauty Queen of Leenane” in Denver, “Peter Pan” in Colorado Springs and “Almost, Maine” in Grand Junction.

Plus, there are several family-friendly classical concerts, and more, on tap. Read on:

Arts and culture news

The Arvada Center's sprawling galleries will once again transform into a Colorado-wide showcase as Art of the State 2025 takes over the 10,000 square feet of exhibition space.

The show, which Arvada Center has mounted every three years since 2013, began as an experiment.

"The Arvada Center has kind of always featured Colorado artists. And so we really wanted to kind of emphasize that,” said Collin Parson, director of galleries and curator. “Kind of a slice, snapshot of what's going on in the state of the art of Colorado here and now."

This year’s iteration of the show opens this weekend, featuring works from 145 artists selected from over 2,500 submissions.

Leslie Simon/Arvada Center The Art of the State 2025 mural created by Warren Tech Student 17-year-old student Parker Grote.

Graphic design students from Lakewood’s Warren Tech High School competed to create the exhibition's visual identity. This year's winning design by 17-year-old student Parker Grote will be featured throughout the show. And for the first time, Parson said he has dedicated space in the Arvada Center's History Museum to showcase all of the student design submissions.

Parson says this fifth iteration features about 75 percent new artists compared to past Art of the State shows. Art of the State 2025 is free to the public and will remain on view through the end of March.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Music: Kalos in Concert (Jan. 18, Salina Schoolhouse, Boulder, and Jan. 19, Swallow Hill Music, Denver)

Celtic trio Kalos are making a two-day stop on the Front Range. The group, featuring fiddler Ryan McKasson, accordionist Jeremiah McLane and guitarist/vocalist Eric McDonald, performs music inspired by traditions of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Cape Breton and Québec.

Courtesy of Amanda Tipton The Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado in concert.

Music: The Voice of Juana Inés (Jan. 18-19, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Denver)

The Baroque Chamber Orchestra presents The Voice of Juana Inés. The concert features the words and music of Juana Inés de la Cruz, a Mexican writer, philosopher, composer and poet of the Baroque period.

Theater: JANE/EYRE (Jan. 17-Feb. 1, Buntport Theater, Denver)

Grapefruit Lab remounts its original production JANE/EYRE, a queer adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë novel, with live original music by Teacup Gorilla and Dameon Merkl.

Theater: She Kills Monsters (Jan. 17-Feb. 23, Vintage Theatre, Aurora)

The play by Qui Nguyen tells the story of a grieving woman who finds her dead sister’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook and embarks on a journey in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. Presented by Vintage in a coproduction with Colab Theatre.

Theater: The Beauty Queen Of Leenane (Jan. 16-26, The People's Building, Aurora)

Invictus Theatre Company presents this dark comedy by Martin McDonagh, exploring the deeply dysfunctional relationship between an Irish mother and daughter.

Theater: Mary Poppins (Jan. 17-Feb. 9, PACE Center, Parker)

Parker Arts and Give 5 Productions present a stage production of the classic musical, based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film.

Theater: Still We Rise: 3rd Annual Dr. King Jr. Performance (Jan. 20, Gordon Gamm Theater, Boulder)

Motus Theater presents its third annual Still We Rise performance in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event features The ReMINDers and Motus monologists.

Theater: A Case for the Existence of God (Jan. 16-Feb. 16, Curious Theatre Company, Denver)

From the same playwright who wrote “The Whale,” this a regional premiere explores the lives of two single fathers as they grapple with the meaning of life.

Theater: Ghost Quartet (Jan. 18-Feb. 8, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

The Catamounts present the regional premiere of Dave Malloy’s unconventional musical. The four-person ensemble performs an eclectic mix of story-songs, as an intimate, immersive experience.

Art: Black Futures in Art: The Space Between Us (Jan. 17-Mar. 30, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

The Dairy Art Center’s Black Futures in Art exhibition, The Space Between Us, invites attendees to reconsider the unseen distances that define and divide us.

Art: New Beginnings (Jan. 18-Feb. 23, EASEL Art Hub, Englewood)

NKollectiv presents its first exhibition in its new location at the EASEL Art Hub, featuring work by multiple artists.

Northern Colorado

Music: Peter and the Wolf family concert (Jan. 19, The Fort Collins Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

This family-friendly concert by the Fort Collins Symphony features three pieces: “Be a Conductor” by Lucas Richman, “Zoo Song” by Gregory Smith, and “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev. “Peter and the Wolf” will be accompanied by dancers from Canyon Concert Ballet. Children will receive free animal masks and temporary tattoos.

Fashion: First Peoples Fashion Show (Jan. 18, Holiday Inn Estes Park, Estes Park)

Six tribally affiliated designers will present their fiber and wearable art at this fashion show, held in conjunction with the First Peoples Festival of Estes Park.

Dance: HOPE (Jan. 18-19, Rialto Theater, Loveland)

Berthoud Dance Company presents a program titled HOPE. The Jan. 19 performance will be livestreamed.

Southern Colorado

Dance: Arts Together (Jan. 17, Ormao Dance Company, Colorado Springs)

Ormao Dance Company presents a workshop for educators to explore the power of movement. Participants will get to watch dancers rehearse, learn about the dance company's programs, and engage in a movement piece.

Theater: Peter Pan (Jan. 17 and 19, Ent Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs)

Starz Theater Company presents a production of the musical Peter Pan, based on the classic story by J.M. Barrie.

Western Slope

Courtesy of Robyn Miley The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra in concert.

Music: GJSO Pops 2 – Superhero Scores (Jan. 18-19, locations vary, Grand Junction)

The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra presents a program of music from superhero movies. Attendees are encouraged to wear appropriate fan gear or costumes. District 51 students can receive free tickets by calling or visiting the GJSO offices.

Theater: Almost, Maine (Jan. 17-19, The Art Center, Grand Junction)

The Theatre Project of Grand Junction presents this romantic comedy by John Cariani. The play is structured as a series of nine vignettes, each centered around different couples experiencing love.

Other Fun: Black Trivia/Family Game Night (Jan. 17, Museum of Western Colorado, Grand Junction)

As part of its 2025 MLK Jr. Celebration Week, the group Black Citizens & Friends hosts a Black Trivia/Family Game Night at 6:30 Friday night. Attendees can test their knowledge, make new friends, and win prizes. You can find more events from the week on their Facebook page.

High Country

Music: Kalos in Concert (Jan. 17, Coaldale Schoolhouse, Coaldale)

Celtic trio Kalos perform at this Fremont County venue as part of a 10-concert Southwestern tour. The group, featuring fiddler Ryan McKasson, accordionist Jeremiah McLane, and guitarist/vocalist Eric McDonald, performs music inspired by traditions of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Cape Breton and Québec.

Art: Wolf Creek Ski Area 85th Anniversary Art Contest (Jan. 17, Wolf Creek Ski Area, Pagosa Springs)

As part of Wolf Creek’s 85th anniversary celebrations, winners of its art contest will be announced and celebrated at Prospector Grill, from 2-3 p.m.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

