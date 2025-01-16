NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest is open for business!

The 2025 Tiny Desk Contest is now open! The folks at NPR Music are thrilled to be back for another year, searching for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert. You know the video series, you love it, and now NPR Music offers an opportunity for unsigned artists to grace the famed desk with a musical performance!



Since its announcement in 2014, many talented artists from across the U. S. have won, but it's about time we've had a Colorado win! Whether you've been part of our Local 303 family or not, we encourage all Colorado independent artists to take the chance and enter. We're rooting for you. Read below to learn more about the contest and how to enter.

Here's what you do:

Create a new video that shows you playing one song you've written.

Do it the way you'd perform a Tiny Desk concert: at a desk. (Any desk!)

Upload your video to YouTube.

Fill out this entry form and submit before 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, 2025.

The winner will:

Play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C.

Be featured on NPR’s All Things Considered

Play NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour

Be paired with a mentor in the music industry

Keep these things in mind:

We're looking for undiscovered talent; you can't have a current recording contract.

You must be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S., U.S.V.I. or Puerto Rico to enter.

Our panel of judges — including members of NPR Music, DJs from NPR Member stations, industry experts and Tiny Desk alums — will choose our winner.

Winner announced in May! Good luck Colorado artists!