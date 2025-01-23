CU Boulder removes DEI web page

The University of Colorado Boulder appears to have deleted its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — commonly referred to as DEI — as of Wednesday afternoon. University of Colorado system counterpart, CU Denver’s page is still up.

CU Boulder appears to be the only major university in the state to have removed its DEI information.

The move follows multiple Trump Administration executive orders reversing DEI policies, including one to remove "illegal DEI and 'diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility' (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear." Other orders reversed previous policies and executive orders dating back to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration.

It’s still unclear how the new policies will be carried out or how they will affect schools, businesses and government programs.

CU was not available for an immediate comment.

Colorado State University, Metro State University, The School of Mines, The University of Northern Colorado and The University of Denver all still have information available on their respective DEI pages.