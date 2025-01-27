The Best Local 303 Acts of 2024!

We asked you to vote for your favorite Local 303 acts of 2024, and the results are in! With nearly 3,000 votes cast, we’re excited to reveal the Top 15 artists who resonated most with you from the 120+ acts we showcased last year. From rising stars to iconic local legends, we’re proud to have highlighted such incredible talent in our Local 303. A huge thank you to the artists and bands for sharing their creativity with us, and to the fans for taking the time to help shape this year’s countdown!



Tune in this Friday, January 31st, at 9 p.m. for More From the Local 303 as we count down the Top 15!



A special congratulations to our #1 act, who will receive an amazing grand prize: a full day (8 hours) of studio time at Denver’s Rocky Mountain Recorders, valued at $1,600!

The grand prize winner will also join Local Music Director Alisha Sweeney for an exclusive interview and will headline our 303 Day Concert at Number 38 on March 3rd, from 4-8 p.m. Full lineup details will be announced during Friday’s countdown!



Here's your Top 15 Local 303 of 2024:

15. Nealson

14. Antonio Lopez

13a. sunstoney

13b. Kiltro

12. Megan Burtt

11. The High Lines

10. Dead Pioneers

9. The Milk Blossoms

8. Amy Martin

7. The Mssng

6. LatinSoul

5. 2MX2

4. Slow Caves

3. Velvet Daydream

2. Pink Fuzz

1. May Be Fern