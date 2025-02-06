Arts events across Colorado reflect growing partnerships and artistic innovation. From aerial dance inspired by Harry Potter to jazz-infused symphony concerts, venues from Denver to Grand Junction highlight the creative work in Colorado. Plus, it’s First Friday in arts districts around the state.

Arts and culture news

New collaboration to nourish the opera ‘classics of tomorrow’

This week three Colorado arts organizations announced a new strategic partnership with the aim of bringing new and lesser-known chamber operas to audiences in the Pikes Peak region over the next five years.

The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Opera Theater of the Rockies and Art Song Colorado are calling their new venture ‘Opera 2030.’

The focus will be works "that have had that flashy world premiere but now need to grow legs and become the classics of tomorrow," said Jacob Pope, executive director of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs.

Eapen Leubner, executive director of Art Song Colorado, has spent much of his career as a vocalist performing 21st-century operas that only get a single production. This project aims to give new works a chance to take hold.

“I've gotten to know a lot of composers and I've had the opportunity to work on a number of shows,” he said. “I think some of them are the classics of tomorrow, and they just need that second or third performance.”

The first Opera 2030 production debuts on February 22 at Broadmoor Community Church. This debut production, "A Flight of Operas," will feature three one-act operas woven into a single narrative that follows a single character across two decades.

The production combines "La Man" (about a telephone breakup), "The Telephone" (featuring a marriage proposal), and Samuel Barber's "A Hand of Bridge" (depicting married life). The pieces were originally staged in 1984, 1994 and 2004, respectively. Soprano Stephanie Ann Ball stars throughout as the character Lucy, whose name comes from "The Telephone."

‘Casanova’ from the Colorado Ballet

Courtesy of Amanda Tipton Jonnathan Ramirez in Colorado Ballet’s Casanova.

Colorado Ballet premieres a new ballet based on the life of legendary lover Casanova that challenges traditional ballet conventions. The production marks a new partnership between Colorado Ballet, Orlando Ballet and Milwaukee Ballet.

Choreographed by Kenneth Tyndall, the ballet features an expanded movement vocabulary and a focus on the male dancers.

“It gives the men, the gentlemen in this company, the opportunity to really showcase their talents," Artistic Director Gil Boggs explained.

Boggs described the 2017 work as "very contemporary,” with an easy-to-follow plot and noted the production’s theatrical elements shine through sophisticated staging.

“Alistair West, the lighting designer, has done an incredible job of lighting — just from the opening, being in the church, the way that feels and how the light comes through.”

The opening night exceeded expectations, according to Boggs.

“The audience was on their feet before the final curtain hit the ground. It was just a spectacular, moving evening."‘Casanova’ runs through Feb. 9 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Courtesy of Amanda Tipton Artists of Colorado Ballet in Colorado Ballet’s Casanova.

Dance: Casanova (Jan. 31 - Feb. 9, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver)

Colorado Ballet presents the regional premiere of Kenneth Tindall’s new ballet, Casanova, examining the infamous romantic's decadent tendencies, set to a Kerry Muzzey score.

Art: Estilo Group Exhibition Opening Reception (Feb. 7, Alto Gallery, Denver)

Alto Gallery hosts the opening reception of "Estilo," a group show guest curated by Lorenzo Talcott and featuring an eclectic mix of artistic styles. The exhibition runs through March 1.

Art: Wild Things Ball (Feb. 8, Denver Art Museum, Denver)

DAM hosts the Wild Things Ball, a night at the museum celebrating the exhibition Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. The event includes after-hours access to the exhibition.

Music: Baroque Chamber concerts (Feb. 6, Epiphany Lutheran Church, and Feb. 8, St. Thomas Episcopal, Denver)

The Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado presents two concerts this week. The first, Baroque Connections, offers a variety of recently created chamber music by living composers with a Baroque connection. The second, The Joy of Discovery, includes two works by CPE Bach – a viola concerto and a sinfonia, and new music for Baroque instruments by Damien Geter and the group’s own Martin Davids.

Music: Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: New Orleans Songbook (Feb. 7, Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree)

The show features world-class musicians playing in the vibrant and timeless spirit of New Orleans jazz, with influences ranging from Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to Ellis Marsalis and James Black.

Music: Boulder Opera presents Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi and Il Tabarro (Feb. 7-9, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

This event features two of Puccini's operas and a pre-show talk with Stage Director Gene Roberts as well as refreshments. The Saturday performance includes a meet-and-greet during intermission with food and drinks.

Music: Americana: Redefined (Feb. 9, Northglenn Arts Parsons Theatre, Northglenn)

The Boulder Philharmonic String Orchestra will perform a blend of American folk music, including gospel, jazz, blues, bluegrass, country and global folk traditions. Guest artist Enion Pelta-Tiller joins the orchestra.

Music: Epic Love (Feb. 8, Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree)

This Symphony of the Rockies Valentine's-themed concert celebrates legendary romances and iconic tales through music, including Tchaikovsky's Romeo & Juliet, John Williams' Across the Stars from Star Wars, and opera highlights from Verdi, Donizetti and Rogers & Hammerstein.

Theater: Simon Shackleton debuts The Shadowmaker (Feb. 8, Holiday Theater, Denver)

A blend of live music, film and storytelling, this world premiere show explores life-defining challenges through Simon Shackleton's personal experiences with a narrative about struggle and triumph, fear and joy, love and loss. The show is described as part concert, part documentary.

Theater: Firehouse Theater Company presents Blues for an Alabama Sky (Feb. 8 - Mar. 9, John Hand Theater, Denver)

Set in Depression-era Harlem, this play follows a group of friends pursuing diverging dreams and presents a picture of a community finding new life and inspiration in the midst of hardship.

Northern Colorado

Courtesy Longmont Theatre Company The Longmont Performing Arts Center Box office and entrance.

Theater: ‘If It's Monday, This Must Be Murder’ (Feb. 7-16, Longmont Performing Arts Center, Longmont)

In this comedy from the Longmont Theatre Company, Harry Monday poses as a golf-playing psychiatrist at a country club where members are dropping like divots on the course. The play features a cast of eccentric characters and a series of red herrings.

Art: The Fourth Dimension: A Poetry Reading (Feb. 6, Longmont Museum, Longmont)

Part of the Longmont Museum's Pablo Picasso exhibition, this poetry reading will explore the concept of the fourth dimension as seen in the works of Picasso and his contemporaries. The evening features both new and original works as well as translations of poems by Guillaume Apollinaire. The exhibit itself includes over 60 prints from 1923 to 1972 by Picasso.

Festival: Fort Collins Book Fest 2025 (Feb. 7-17, multiple locations throughout Fort Collins)

This annual festival brings together 20 local and regional authors and storytellers, with a variety of free events including writing workshops, author talks, book signings, author panels, and kids' events. Headliners include Deborah Jackson Taffa and children's author Christine Day.

Music: Tales of City Lights and Jazz Nights: Gershwin, Duke Ellington, and Chick Corea (Feb. 8, The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

The Fort Collins Symphony presents a night of jazz-infused classics, featuring Chick Corea’s Trombone Concerto with the New York Philharmonic Principal Trombonist Joseph Alessi, George Gershwin’s An American in Paris, and Duke Ellington’s Black, Brown, and Beige Suite.

Other Fun: Loveland Lights LIVE (Feb. 8, Chapungu Sculpture Park, Loveland)

Dueling pianos, a light show with over 300,000 lights and specially curated Valentine’s wine and beer offerings from Sweetheart Winery and Grimm Brother’s Brewhouse are the highlight of this event. Food will also be available from several vendors.

Other Fun: Victorian Valentine’s Day Tea and Crafting (Feb. 9, Callahan House, Longmont)

Guests ages 10 and up are welcome for an afternoon tea and a lesson in the art of collage-valentine making as the Victorians did it. Victorian, teatime or Valentine’s Day dress is encouraged.

Southern Colorado

Jake Brownell/KRCC FILE, The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. in 2016.

Art: First Friday Art Party (Feb. 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Colorado Springs)

The Fine Arts Center’s First Friday Art Party includes live jazz music from guitarist Matt Horanzy and bassist Marc Neihof. The free museum admission event includes the opening day of the "Alisa Banks: Unerased" exhibition, with drinks and snacks available for purchase in the Deco Lounge.

Dance: 'Potter' — A Magical Aerial Dance Adventure (Feb 7-9, The Dragonfly Theatre, Colorado Springs)

The Dragonfly Aerial Performance Company’s new aerial dance show is inspired by the world of Harry Potter and features 30 aerialists. The production includes light haze and some strobe lights.

Theater: Valentine's Dinner and Murder Mystery (Feb. 8, Hotel St. Cloud, Cañon City)

Red Herring Productions presents a fully interactive murder mystery with a three-course fine dining experience. Set in 1928 at the first annual North American Sons of Italy Conference, attendees are encouraged to dress up in ‘20s attire for a night of fun and mystery.

Other Fun: SPOTLIGHT: A Night of Play (Feb. 8, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Colorado Springs)

This after-hours event transforms the Fine Arts Center into an adult playground, with board games, DIY friendship bracelets, Shrinky Dinks, spin art and comedian-led museum tours, with a 90's DJ set. The evening includes snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Western Slope

Courtesy of the Art Center of Western Colorado The Art Center of Western Colorado.

Art: First Friday of the Year at The Art Center of Western Colorado (Feb. 7, The Art Center, Grand Junction)

The Art Center of Western Colorado's first First Friday of the year includes a cash bar and light appetizers. The featured exhibitions include the Ron Beckman Members’ Exhibition and the 7 Principles of Art and Design Exhibition: Space, featuring a range of works by various artists.

Music/Dance: Classics 3 – Marimba Reflections (Feb. 8-9, Asteria CMU Performing Arts Theatre, Grand Junction)

The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra teams up with ballet dancers from Colorado West Performing Arts for the first time on the Asteria stage for a performance of Stravinsky’s Pulcinella. The concert also features a marimba concerto performed by percussionist Lee Cantrell and Haydn’s Symphony No. 6.

High Country

Theater: Dog Man: The Musical (Feb. 6, Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek)

This family-friendly musical, based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey, follows the adventures of Dog Man, a crime-fighting character with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman. The show features an original book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

