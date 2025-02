Indie 102.3 welcomes Levitt Pavilion's 2025 Free Concert Series, once again featuring free, all-ages shows all summer long in Denver's Ruby Hill Park.

This year's lineup includes international, national, regional and local music artists from genres ranging from rock to reggae, kicking off this May and running through the end of September.

You can RSVP for shows and get upgrades now on the venue's website, at https://www.levittdenver.org/free-concert-series.