Punk In The Park, a roving punk rock and craft beer festival based in Southern California, recently announced it will come to Denver’s National Western Center for its biggest event yet.

Forty bands will play on two stages during the festival. Headliners include punk rock legends like Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Descendents and Pennywise.

