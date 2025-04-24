Colorado Arts Spotlight: SeriesFest is back, plus new Redline grantees, Día del Niño celebrations, a cult film series and Unsent Show

RedLine Contemporary Arts Center has named a new cohort of “Arts in Society” grantees, including arts and culture organizations across the state.

SeriesFest, the “Sundance of TV,” is also making its return to Colorado.

It’s Día del Niño across the Front Range, with family-friendly events at a wide variety of cultural and artistic organizations, plus Unsent Show and a cult classic film series are headed for Denver.

Read on for your weekly arts and culture recap, plus find things to do and places to be.

Courtesy Unsent Unsent: Money Edition

Unsent show is headed to Denver’s Santa Fe Arts District, with the “Money Edition”

Brittany Ballard started a live show called “Unsent” in 2017.

“There’s a lot of stuff we carry that is sometimes better left unsaid, but you still need a place to release it,” she said. “And so I thought this would be hilarious to hear this on stage.”

Unsent features professional writers, speakers, comics and storytellers, as well as first-time performers.

Getting on stage is “cathartic,” Ballard said, “because instead of all these things remaining unsent, the audience is there to receive it all.” She added that the Unsent crowd is “very, very gracious and generous and kind.”

That ethos is crucial to the Unsent experience.

“It's a complete and total safe community space,” Ballard said. “That's really, really important to us that ‘Unsent’ remains inclusive in every way possible — especially during these times.”

This Friday, April 25, Unsent returns with a live “Money Edition” show at Denver’s Town Hall Collaborative in the Santa Fe Arts District. Tickets are $17.85.

Other upcoming shows include the “Love Show” on July 26 and the annual “Sex Show” on September 26.

You can also listen to tapings of previous “Unsent” performances wherever you get your podcasts.

Courtesy SeriesFest Stills from films in the 2025 SeriesFest lineup.

SeriesFest, the “Sundance of TV,” is back for Season 11

SeriesFest, the “Sundance for television,” returns to Colorado from April 29 through May 4.

Screenings are hosted at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver, with additional programs and events at a variety of Denver venues — including Amy Schumer & Friends live at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

This year’s episodic film program features a diverse lineup spanning five competition categories:

Other festival programming includes:

SeriesFest passes start at $135, tickets for individual screening events are $15. Amy Schumer & Friends at Red Rocks starts at $74.80.

Courtesy Redline Contemporarty Arts Center "Our Words Are Powerful" brings together "Words of Power" and "Cultivando" to serve youth in the most polluted areas of Colorado, through poetry. "Our Words Are Powerful" is one of Redline Contemporary Arts Center's 2025 "Arts in Society" grantees.

RedLine Contemporary Arts Center names 2025 “Arts in Society” grantees

RedLine Contemporary Arts Center’s “Arts in Society” grant program supports art projects that have a positive impact on cross-sector initiatives such as health, environment, and other human service programs.

To date, Arts in Society has granted over $4 million for projects over the past nine years.

“Colorado Creative Industries is again honored to partner with the Arts in Society collaborative, investing in arts projects that provide more opportunities for Coloradans to access the arts while also confronting Colorado's highest priority issues,” said Josh Blanchard, director of Colorado Creative Industries, in a statement. “Research shows that arts and culture programs provide tools to bolster community development and civic engagement, further empowering every Coloradan to thrive.”

This year, the grant program funded 24 projects, with amounts ranging from $10,000 to $35,000 per grant.

“The 2025 cohort of Arts in Society grantees reflects a diverse and dynamic group of community-driven projects from across Colorado, demonstrating the creative power of our beautiful state,” said Lares Feliciano, art grants manager for RedLine Contemporary Art Center. “From youth-directed documentaries to art-infused public transit, the projects selected are poised to meet the needs of the moment through art and creativity.”

Meet all 24 grantees here and learn about their projects.

Courtesy Denver Film A selection of stills from some of the cult classics screening in the Cinema Sundays series at the Holiday Theater.

A “Cult Classics” film series is coming to the Holiday Theater in Denver

Partners Denver Film and the MCA Denver are back with a summer series of cult classics, screening on Sundays in May and June at the Holiday Theater in Denver. All screenings are at 2:30 p.m.

May 4: “Labyrinth” (1986)

May 11: “Mamma Mia!” (2008)

May 18: “Chunking Express” (1994)

May 25: William Shakespeare’s “Romeo + Juliet” (1996)

June 1: “Blue Velvet” (1986)

June 8: “9 to 5” (1980)

June 15: “Paris, Texas” (1984)

June 22: “Pulp Fiction” (1994)

June 29: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Courtesy the Mexican Cultural Center A Día del Niño celebration.

“Día del Niño” is back with activities at Front Range museums, libraries and cultural institutions

“Día del Niño,” or “Children’s Day,” began in Mexico in 1925 and takes place every April. It’s a special time to honor children, recognize their importance in our communities and promote their happiness and well-being.

Here’s where to celebrate Día del Niño across Colorado. Most events are free and all are family-friendly.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Sunday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free general admission for all visitors, plus 50 percent off admission to Gates Planetarium showings and free admission to “Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia.” There will also be special performances, music, and activities.

Denver Art Museum Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free general admission for all visitors, plus free bilingual activities, hands-on artmaking and experiences including live dance and music performances by local and international artists.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A bilingual day of animal demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, an art class, a mariachi band performance and visits from Denver Public Library and other local organizations.

Denver Botanic Gardens Throughout April

Free Dia del Niño activities and events include: admission to the Helen Fowler Library, where children can get free planting kits to take home, and free gardening books in English and Spanish.



Clyfford Still Museum Sunday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participate in a free “seed bomb” making class. This Kinážiŋ (Key-Na-Zi) project allows cultivators to return Indigenous plants to urban areas using a clay sculpture that is returned to the land. In Lakota, Kinážiŋ means to return to where you were moved from.

Free, child-friendly dance performances are also on the schedule, including:

Danza Matachina Guadalupana at 10:45 a.m.

Comparsa Morelos at 11:15 a.m.

Colorado Youth Mariachi Program at 12:15 p.m.

Denver Public Library Check in with your local branch for date, time and activity information.

Many Denver Public Library branches are hosting free events, featuring music, games, treats, and more.

History Colorado Sunday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free museum admission all day, plus an array of performances by local and international artists.

The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free multicultural festivities including artmaking, live dance and musical performances.

WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festivities feature bilingual storytimes throughout the day, plus special performances by the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program at 11 a.m. and Fort Lupton Folklorio at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free all day, though capacity may be limited.

Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Thursday, April 24

Four solo exhibitions are opening at Robischon Gallery in Denver: “Time Warp” by Barbara Takenaga, “A Sense of Air” by Ana Maria Hernando, “And Yet” by Linda Fleming, and “Traces” by Terry Maker. Reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Friday, April 25

Opening of Desirae Brown’s “I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You” a the Art Students League of Denver. The exhibit runs through May 31. It is free and open to the public.

Saturday, April 26

“Tinder Live!” at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Westminster Arts Week, April 26 through May 3, kicks off at The Orchard Town Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sneaker Con Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. Buy, sell and trade starting at noon. Tickets are $37.55.

Sunday, April 27

Mile High Asian Food Week, April 27 through May 3, begins. Explore over 80 of this year’s participating vendors here.

Multiple dates

Next week

​International Jazz Day with Victor Mestas and Friends on Wednesday, May 30, at the Muse Performance Space in Lafayette. Show at 7 p.m. Tickets $10-20.

