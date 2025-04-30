The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for May 2025

This month on the Local 303, we’re thrilled to welcome Graveyard Choir, a new band featuring members of Musuji and the almost retired rock duo In The Whale. Their debut album is steeped in haunting Americana ballads inspired by frontman Nate Valdez’s time working at a mortuary.



We’re also featuring longtime Denver music staples Salads and Sunbeams, who formed in 2014. The psych-pop band just released a lush new album, recorded at Basemess Studio and mixed by James Barone (Beach House, Tennis).



Latino-fronted Brūha is back in the Local 303 for a second time, bringing their infectious indie surf-pop sound and a brand-new EP perfect for springtime. Also joining us is No Dreams, a Colorado pop-punk trio recently signed to the iconic local label Snappy Little Numbers.



You’ll hear new music from To Be Astronauts too! Self-described as “your favorite Denver rock band's favorite Denver rock band" (we see what you did there and love it)! Their latest EP is a powerful ode to living in the moment.



Finally, Claire Heywood returns with a stunning new album created in collaboration with Matt Hoffman of Strange Americans, supported by a Sonic Guild grant for songwriters.



Tune in all month long to hear these incredible Colorado artists and more! Plus don’t miss the chance to meet some of them in person at our next Local 303 Meetup!



Join us on Monday, May 19 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a free event celebrating Colorado's music community. The evening will feature a live performance from Claire Heywood. You’ll also have the chance to win concert tickets and other door prizes. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to these artists, it's a great opportunity to connect with fellow music lovers and support local talent. Admission is free, and the event is all ages (though those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult). Food and drinks will be available for purchase.



The Local 303 Meetup is Bar 404 on Monday May 19. Bar 404 is located at 404 Broadway in Denver.



We can’t wait to see you there!



A special thanks to our Local 303 Meetup sponsor, Cambio Tequila.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Meet May's picks:

Brūha

Photo: Lali Mares

Band Lineup:

Fabian Guerrero (he/him) lead vocals/rhythm guitar

Nic Guerrero (he/him) drums

Max Guerrero (he/him) lead guitar/backing vocals

Christian Olsen (he/him) bass/backing vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Current lineup formed in March 2024



Latest Release: H.E.X.D. EP, Self-released on 3/28/25.



Upcoming Shows: Lost Lake May 16 w/Beach Vacation and Indigo Waves



About: Brūha is a Latino-fronted indie surf pop band based in Denver, Colorado. Lead singer Fabian Guerrero, alongside his brother Nic Guerrero, recruited their cousin Max Guerrero and bassist Christian Olsen to complete the band’s lineup of seasoned musicians. Brūha blends indie sensibilities, surf-rock stylings, and hallmarks of pop to create an infectious, timeless sound, filled with an appreciation for the present and admiration for the future. Their aggressively DIY approach is a signifier of both their authenticity and drive to truly express their unique identities through their music, staying true to their roots while also continually striving to innovate and grow.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Currently planning our inaugural tour through California/the Southwest in July. Not 100% finalized yet. We will be touring with Manny. (another latino artist) and collabing on a song to be released before the tour!



Website: https://linktr.ee/Bruha



Get Social: Instagram

Claire Heywood

Nosferatune (Adrienne Thomas) Photo: Nosferatune (Adrienne Thomas)

Band Lineup:

Claire Heywood (she/her) Lead Vocals, Guitar

Matt Hoffman (he/him) Guitar, Keys

Meg Rice (she/her) Bass, Backing Vocals

Rebecca Hannigan (they/them) Backing Vocals

Wes Barton (he/him) Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: Water Is All I See LP, May 1, 2025, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

May 1 at Swallow Hill Music in Denver (album release)

May 3 at Wolverine Farm in Fort Collins

May 16 at The Velvet Elk in Boulder

May 19 at Bar 404 in Denver (Local 303 Meetup)



About: Claire Heywood is a songwriter who draws on elements of indie rock, folk, and country to write heartfelt songs sung in a characteristic low, smoky voice. Heywood's debut full-length album Water Is All I See releases on May 1, 2025. Strange Americans frontman Matt Hoffman joins Heywood's project as a producer, bandmate, and cowriter for this LP, with five of the ten songs being cowrites between Hoffman and Heywood. Heywood's 2019 EP titled "The Wind It Howls" was called "a gorgeous debut...relaxing and captivating." (Culture Magazine). If you like lyrics and prefer songs with a steady undercurrent of yearning, you might like Claire Heywood!



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Listeners can find ten new songs by Claire Heywood on all streaming platforms!



Website: www.claireheywood.com



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Substack

Graveyard Choir

Photo: Graveyard Choir

Band Lineup:

Nate Valdez (he/him) - VOCALS & SLIDE GUITAR

Eric Riley (he/him) - DRUMS

Thom Whitney (he /him) - BASS GUITAR

Nicholas Waters/The Kid (he/him) - GUITAR

Jen Riley (she/her) - VOCALS



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2024



Latest Release: Our Debut album Restorative Art was released on NOVEMBER 1st, 2024.



Upcoming Shows: June 21 - Laporte, CO at Swing Station



About: Introducing “Graveyard Choir,” an Americana band that delves deep into the heart of real-life stories, drawing inspiration from the singer’s experiences working at a mortuary. Led by the enigmatic Nate Valdez, this band brings a unique perspective to the Americana genre, blending haunting melodies with tales of life, death and everything in between.



Born and raised in southern Colorado, Nate found himself drawn to music from an early age but it was his time working at a mortuary that truly shaped his songwriting. Surrounded by stories of loss, love and the human condition, Nate began to channel these experiences into his music, creating songs that are as poignant as they are powerful.



Graveyard Choir continue to captivate audiences with their evocative storytelling and soul-stirring music. With each song, they invite listeners to reflect on the fragile beauty of life and the inevitable journey we all must take.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are currently planning live events for the summer and fall of 2025 while simultaneously tracking 12 new songs for our sophomore release. In all transparency we did not know what any of us expected out of this project. In early 2023 Nate approached Thom Whitney & Eric Riley with an album worth of songs that we all tracked and created just for the joy of it. Once the album came out there was a realization that this was a project we all wanted to explore further. Since then we have been working tirelessly to create content, write more songs and get our proverbial ducks in row. As a band we played our first live show on April 11th in Laporte, CO to amazing response and we are hungry for more.



Website and Get Social: https://linktr.ee/graveyardchoir

No Dreams

Photo: Evan Goodell

Band Lineup:

Jack Oberkirsch (He/his)-lead vocals and rhythm guitar

Owen Gribbons (He/his)-bass and backup vocals

Ben Eberle (He/his)-drums and backup vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: July 2023



Latest Release: Good Life EP, April 8th, 2025, released by 'Snappy Little Numbers'



About: No Dreams is a pop punk band from Denver, CO comprised of old and new friends alike. The band has been hard at work since July 2023 writing, recording, and performing music that is both hard-hitting and painfully catchy. No Dreams takes lyrical inspiration from things like nostalgia, wasted time, and other such topics that contribute to their moody tone. April 2025 marked their second release and they look forward to many more as they continue their musical journey here in the Mile-High City.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are thrilled to be heading back into the studio in May to work on our next batch of tunes. Aside from this, we are searching for a new lead guitarist so that we can get back to playing live!



Website: https://linktr.ee/nodreamsdenver



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, Bandcamp, YouTube

Salads and Sunbeams

Photo:Christine Cool

Band Lineup:

Nathan Brazil (he/him) - Vocals, Guitar, Keys

Suzi Allegra (they/them) - Vocals, Bass, Keys

Eric Thompson (he/him) - Guitar, Keys

Justin Drummond (he/him) - Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2014



Latest Release: Into the Starless Night, March 18, 2025, Self-Released



About: Salads and Sunbeams is a psych-pop group based in Denver, Colorado. Salads’ primary singer/songwriter, Nathan Brazil, started the band in 2014 as an outlet for the simplistic, poppy, retro songs that didn’t quite fit with the bands he was involved in at the time. Members have come and gone, though Denver music fixture and Brazil’s longtime collaborator, Suzi Allegra, has been involved with nearly everything the group has done.



The first incarnation of the group released a self-titled EP in 2014 with little fanfare, though it was very good and captures the original, sloppy/poppy thrust of the group. Shortly thereafter, life intervened. The death of someone close to Brazil and a shared desire for change and growth scattered the group across the country and the world. After the shakeup, as the world slowly came back into focus, Brazil headed to the basement and recorded another Salads and Sunbeams album, Tintinnabulation, almost entirely on his own, though with notable additions from Allegra. This new album sprawled beyond simple pop to encompass ambient pieces, covers of Victorian comic-opera, the use of a professional string quartet, synthesizers, and general experimentation.



Very proud of the album, Brazil released it digitally in early 2020, just in time for the Covid pandemic to eclipse and redefine its relevance.



Returning to Denver in late 2021, Brazil reconnected with Suzi Allegra and the larger Denver music scene and restarted the group as a live project. Eric Thompson and Justin Drummond joined the group and they started writing and rehearsing new material in addition to previously unperformed material from Tintinnabulation.



The band wrote and recorded their second full-length album, Into the Starless Night, in 2024 for release in early 2025. They had the pleasure of recording the initial tracks with Lucas Johannes (American Culture) at his Basemess Studio in Denver. It was also a wonderful experience working with James Barone (Beach House) as he mixed the album. Brazil's great friend from high school, Brendan Dekora, mixed part of the album too.



Salads and Sunbeams continues to play shows in and around Denver, with plans to tour in the near future.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’re working on a series of videos for several songs on Into the Starless Night. Otherwise, we’re most excited about connecting with audiences and other bands through live shows.



Website: SaladsandSunbeams.com



Get Social: Instagram, Bandcamp

To Be Astronauts

Photo: Ruben Villalobos

Band Lineup:

Max Schwartz (he/him)--lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Kyle Hollenbaugh (he/him)--lead guitar

Eric Wright (he/him)--bass guitar

Saladin Thomas (he/him)–drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2014



Latest Release: Sense EP, April 18th, 2025, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: not this sec… working on it!



About: Your favorite Denver rock band’s favorite Denver rock band, with the most energetic stage show this side of Colfax–the only thing they have in common with Phish is that they’re even better live. Guitar driven, catchy, heavy, with equal parts rock, punk, and grunge, TBA makes 90’s nostalgia feel and sound new. Influenced by bands such as Queens of the Stone Age, Bad Brains, and Soundgarden, they’ve released multiple EP’s, singles, and one full length album, Indifferentstates. They were Indie 102.3’s Artist of the Month in April 2020, and are honored to be featured again.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about:

Our current release is part of a tryptic. Now that the Unending EP and Sense EP are released we plan on joining all of the work into a larger album with the songs we’re currently writing.



Get Social: YouTube, Instagram, Spotify