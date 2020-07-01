Donate Real Estate

Colorado Public Radio accepts donations of Real Estate. Start the donation process online or by calling 505-309-0811.

For answers to frequently asked questions check out the FAQ’s below. If you have additional questions, just give us a call!

Is my donation of real estate tax deductible?

Yes.  The typical tax deduction is based on a current appraisal less any cash paid to or on behalf of the donor (say, to pay-off a mortgage).  The tax deduction is taken in the year of the gift and, if necessary, can be carried forward for five additional tax years.

If I sell my property, I will owe significant taxes.  Do I avoid these taxes through a donation?

Yes.  A charitable donation of real estate eliminates the tax burden on the gifted portion of the property.  Any cash paid to or on behalf of the donor (say, to pay-off a mortgage) is considered the “sale portion” and that amount is taxed on a prorated basis.  Outright gifts are 100% tax free and tax deductible.

What types of property will you accept?

Any type, anywhere…except timeshares.  

Residential, commercial, hospitality, resort, farms/ranches, and land, to name a few.  Every donated property must be marketable at a price close to appraised value within a reasonable marketing period.  Please call and describe what you have.   We’d love to hear your story.

What are the steps in a gift of real estate?

How much will Colorado Public Radio receive from the sale of a donated property?

Who determines the value of my tax deduction?

Does the property have to be located in Colorado?

Can I donate a property with an existing mortgage?

Can I be paid some cash for the property and donate the rest as a charitable contribution?

Can I donate a property that needs a few repairs?

What do you need to know about my property?