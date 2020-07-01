Donate Real Estate
Colorado Public Radio accepts donations of Real Estate. Start the donation process online or by calling 505-309-0811.
For answers to frequently asked questions check out the FAQ’s below. If you have additional questions, just give us a call!
Is my donation of real estate tax deductible?
Yes. The typical tax deduction is based on a current appraisal less any cash paid to or on behalf of the donor (say, to pay-off a mortgage). The tax deduction is taken in the year of the gift and, if necessary, can be carried forward for five additional tax years.
If I sell my property, I will owe significant taxes. Do I avoid these taxes through a donation?
Yes. A charitable donation of real estate eliminates the tax burden on the gifted portion of the property. Any cash paid to or on behalf of the donor (say, to pay-off a mortgage) is considered the “sale portion” and that amount is taxed on a prorated basis. Outright gifts are 100% tax free and tax deductible.
What types of property will you accept?
Any type, anywhere…except timeshares.
Residential, commercial, hospitality, resort, farms/ranches, and land, to name a few. Every donated property must be marketable at a price close to appraised value within a reasonable marketing period. Please call and describe what you have. We’d love to hear your story.