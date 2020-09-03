Hear First Show Blog

Sep. 1, 2020:

Well, at least we have some amazing new music to enjoy! Our job on this end is to sift through everything each week and come up with 14 or 15 of the latest and greatest. Deep Sea Diver, The Lemon Twigs, Dehd, clipping. and a few others made the cut this week, so dig in and enjoy...



Spotify list here.



10pm

Deep Sea Diver - "Impossible Weight (feat. Sharon Van Etten)" (ATO)

Teenage Wrist - "Silverspoon" (Epitaph)

clipping. - "Say the Name" (Sub Pop)

Dehd - "Loner" (Fire Talk)

Perfume Genius - "Jason" (Matador)

Ian Isiah - "Princess Pouty" (Juliet)

Public Enemy - "Fight the Power: Remix 2020" (Def Jam)

Dizzy - "Sunflower" (Royal Mountain)

Nation of Language - "September Again" (Self-Released)

Jealous of the Birds - "Something Holy" (Canvasback)

The Lemon Twigs - "Hell on Wheels" (4AD)

Shy Boys - "View From the Sky" (Polyvinyl)

Loma - "Half Silences" (Sub Pop)

Kelly Lee Owens - "Night" (Smalltown Supersound)