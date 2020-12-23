Indie 102.3’s Holiday Schedule
We’re helping you get through this [redacted] year with our holiday on-air programming. Bring a lil cheer into your life with the Especial round-up or 80’s Christmas hits or 102 of your favorite songs from 2020.
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Fri., Dec. 18
|10 p.m.
|More from the Local 303's Local Holiday Show
|Wed., Dec. 23
|10 p.m.
|Especial Locales - Musica nueva y local with new music in 2020 from around Colorado. And a brand new single debuting from Pink Hawks, "Alibi."
|Thu., Dec. 24
|12 p.m.
|A Very '80s Christmas with Alisha Sweeney begins at noon on Christmas Eve! You'll hear wall-to-wall Christmas music from noon through to Christmas Day.
|Fri., Dec. 25
|10 p.m.
|More From The Local 303's Best of Colorado Music 2020.
|Mon., Dec. 28
|All-day
|Indie 102.3 hosts share their 2020 musical favorites throughout the day, getting ready for the Top 102.3 Songs of 2020 Countdown on New Year's Eve, chosen by you.
|Wed., Dec. 30
|10 p.m.
|Especial Covers y Colaboraciones - Who covered who and who worked with who featuring Helado Negro, Lido Pimienta y 2MX2.
|Thu., Dec. 31
|10 p.m.
|Top 102.3 Songs of 2020 Countdown, as chosen by listeners. The countdown begins at 10 p.m. and continues throughout the New Year's Weekend.
|Fri., Jan. 1
|Dance Yourself Clean begins after the Top 102.3 Countdown through 6 a.m. Kick off 2021 right!