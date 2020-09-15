OUT FRONT Show Blog

Episode 2 of the OUTFRONT show finds co-hosts Alisha Sweeney and Kayte Demont highlighting the magazine's ART ISSUE and spinning songs from queer musicians!



Playlist:

The Still Tide - "Keep It"

LVDY - "Dust" Remix with Maddy O'Neal

Bronze Avery - "Boys!"

Shamir - "On My Own"

Syd - "Body"

Big Freedia - "Chasing Rainbows (ft. Kesha)"

The Magnetic Fields - "I Think I Need A New Heart"

Shannon and the Clams - "Baby Don't Do It"

Ezra Furman - "Love You So Bad"

Joy Oladokun - "Sunday"

Fritz Helder - "Force of Nature"

Ricky Reed, Terrace Martin, St. Panther - "Real Magic"

