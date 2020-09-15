OUT FRONT Show Blog
Aug. 31, 2020
Episode 2 of the OUTFRONT show finds co-hosts Alisha Sweeney and Kayte Demont highlighting the magazine's ART ISSUE and spinning songs from queer musicians!
Playlist:
The Still Tide - "Keep It"
LVDY - "Dust" Remix with Maddy O'Neal
Bronze Avery - "Boys!"
Shamir - "On My Own"
Syd - "Body"
Big Freedia - "Chasing Rainbows (ft. Kesha)"
The Magnetic Fields - "I Think I Need A New Heart"
Shannon and the Clams - "Baby Don't Do It"
Ezra Furman - "Love You So Bad"
Joy Oladokun - "Sunday"
Fritz Helder - "Force of Nature"
Ricky Reed, Terrace Martin, St. Panther - "Real Magic"