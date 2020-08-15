Specialty Shows

The Morning Show airs Monday through Fridays 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. hosted by Jeremy Petersen.

Hear First: Jason Thomas brings you an hour of brand new music you won’t be hearing anywhere else. From indie rock, alternative, hip-hop, R&B and everything under the sun. If it's new, you’ll hear it here first. Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

Especial: Bruce Trujillo will host a weekly, hour-long show focusing on new, independent, and local Latin music, with a mix of rock, hip hop, pop, and traditional styles from around the Americas. Tune in for Chicano Batman and Y La Bamba, and local bands like Los Mocochetes and Don Chicharron. Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. with an encore Sunday nights at 6 p.m.