How Colorado’s House Reps Got To Their Positions On Trump Impeachment

That hasn’t been the case for Colorado's democratic members. During an October 2018 debate, then-candidate Jason Crow said he’d hold the administration accountable but didn’t support impeachment.

“I don’t want any president to fail. Cause we’re talking about the president of the United States,” he said at the time. “And if a president fails the country will suffer as a result of it.”

Back then, many Democrats just called for investigations. A year ago, Rep. Diana DeGette wasn't talking about Ukraine. She wanted to see Trump’s tax returns, as well as investigate Trump’s executive actions and rules.

“We need to be responsible. We need to be respectful. But we need to issue those subpoenas,” she had said.

Then Rep.-elect Joe Neguse echoed her sentiment in a Nov. 25, 2018, MSNBC interview. “The 115th Congress really abdicated its constitutional duties of oversight. And I think the next Congress needs to be prepared to do the opposite.”

The one Colorado Democrat who supported impeachment well before the Mueller report and the Ukraine call is actually no longer in the House — that was Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

It might feel like the nation has been talking about impeachment for years, but it was really only after Democrats took control of the House in 2018 that the shadow of impeachment loomed large. By late spring of 2019, the Mueller report was out and the White House then barred administration officials from appearing before Congress. Neguse said the pursuit of impeachment was about Congress’ constitutional responsibility.

“I understand that some folks want to make this into a political argument, but for me, it’s tied far more to the fundamental nature of our republic and protecting the rule of law, protecting the electoral process,” he said.