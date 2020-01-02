One Alleged STEM School Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

One of the alleged STEM School Highlands Ranch shooters entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.

Devon Erickson, the older of the two students accused, faces 44 felony counts. Last May, Erickson and Alec McKinney attacked their school in south metro Denver, killing one classmate and injuring nine others.

Erickson's attorney also notified the court on Thursday that a mental condition will be a key part of the defense and the not-guilty plea.

The plea will spark competency evaluations where Erickson will meet with psychiatrists both in the Douglas County Jail, where he is being held, as well as likely at the state’s mental health hospital in Pueblo.

A 15-17 day trial is scheduled to start May 26. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys anticipate vetting up to 200 jurors.