One Alleged STEM School Shooter Pleads Not Guilty
One of the alleged STEM School Highlands Ranch shooters entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.
Devon Erickson, the older of the two students accused, faces 44 felony counts. Last May, Erickson and Alec McKinney attacked their school in south metro Denver, killing one classmate and injuring nine others.
Erickson's attorney also notified the court on Thursday that a mental condition will be a key part of the defense and the not-guilty plea.
The plea will spark competency evaluations where Erickson will meet with psychiatrists both in the Douglas County Jail, where he is being held, as well as likely at the state’s mental health hospital in Pueblo.
A 15-17 day trial is scheduled to start May 26. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys anticipate vetting up to 200 jurors.
Previous coverage of the STEM School shooting hearings:
- Alleged Juvenile STEM School Shooter Will Be Tried As An Adult
- Mothers Of STEM School Victims Take the Stand In Bid To Keep 16-Year-Old Alleged Shooter’s Case in Adult Court
- Mother of Alleged Teenage STEM School Shooter: Our Home Was Abusive, Neglectful
- Judge Rules That Alleged STEM Shooter Will Face All Charges, Including First-Degree Murder
- In A Packed Courtroom, Arguments Focus On The Intent Of One Accused STEM School Shooter
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Editor's Note: Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story said Devon Erickson faced 43 felony charges. It is 44.