The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring January 2020

cottonwood

Hometown: Aurora, Colo.

Formed: 2018

Latest Release: Soul Set on the Afterglow, self-released, Nov. 16, 2019

About: "cottonwood" is an indie/pop project that started in early 2019, who released their first single in August. Their sound is one that blends elements from synthpop, funk, rock, soul, and hip-hop. When producer/instrumentalist Adrian Bryant and vocalist/lyricist Morgan Cruz first met in 2016 joining the same band, they didn’t realize this was the journey they would embark upon. By the time 2018 rolled around, they made a decision to branch out and try making music of their own. Since publishing music as cottonwood, the two teens have successfully created an EP, Soul Set on the Afterglow. Consisting of 6 songs primarily about love, it captivates listeners to go on a funk-esque, gritty, and emotional journey.

Get Social: Instagram, Twitter

DEBR4H

Courtesy of the Artist

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colo.

Formed: 2018

Latest Release: Taipei Rock City, self-released, Jan. 17, 2019

About: DEBR4H is a synth pop/new wave project made up by Jed Murphy, Kayna Hobbs, and Zach Visconti. Previously known as futurebabes, Jed gigged for six years throughout Colorado refining his live set and exploring his love for synth pop and classic electronic music. He began making synth music after being inspired by electronic artists such as The Presets, Justice, The Killers, Washed Out, and M83. Through these bands he discovered early synth music and began exploring bands like The Human League, Kate Bush, Prince, and David Bowie. In 2018 he met Kayna Hobbs and she joined on keys and vocals. Later that year, Jed returned to the studio ready to make a change. He recruited Oliver Mueller of Slow Caves to produce the album and the two of them hid away in Jed and Kayna's cold and ancient house in Fort Collins and emerged with Taipei Rock City, five tracks of steamy synth pop with a touch of that polished rock goodness that makes Slow Caves so special. The music needed to stand on its own and Jed was ready to retire the futurebabes name, and so DEBR4H was born.

Catch Them Live: Blast N Scrap in Fort Collins (Jan. 5, 2020), Larimer Lounge (Jan. 8, 2020), and Lion's Lair (Jan. 31, 2020)

Band Website: www.debr4h.com

Get Social: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook