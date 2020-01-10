Craig’s Coal Mine And Plant Will Close Early And Colorado Is Already Working To Get Ahead Of It

While Tri-State hasn’t committed to an economic lump sum payment for Craig yet, early indications suggest that the money could be substantial. A company-owned coal-fired power plant closure announced in Escalante, New Mexico resulted in $5 million of support. Tri-State is encouraging officials to match dollars from public and private sources.

“The disruption is happening sooner than anyone thought. Yes, there were plans that it would happen by 2030, 2035, 2040. Market conditions are bringing those sooner and sooner,” said Joe Barela, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Along with financial support from Tri-State, Barela said Craig can expect help from Colorado’s newly formed Just Transition Office. It’s in the middle of a fact-finding mission guided by Keystone Research Center to discover what job transition programs in coal communities have been successful.

The findings will feed into a draft report due to be released on July 7.

Some themes have already emerged.

First, it’s important to selectively choose a new job and skill set. Coal miners switching to computer coding was a novel idea that made headlines. But there were challenges for many making the transition. Folks may be better off pursuing careers related to energy, such as building new transmission lines for a utility company.

Second, timing matters. Coal communities need to get started as early as possible to transition workers.

“We want to make sure that since it’s a different skill set, ‘What is the timeline for someone to do that, and how can we get started early?’” said Barela.

Third, coal communities will want to get creative. Replacement of the tax base and jobs from a coal plant and mine will require creative out-of-the-box thinking. Craig officials have considered a wide variety of options, like outdoor recreation, thanks to help from the University of Colorado’s Masters of the Environment Program. Officials also have a master plan.

“What are the things we need to invest in? Where are there opportunities where we can bring new industries into our communities?” Barela said.