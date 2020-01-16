When Even A Student Who Loves School Starts Missing Day After Day, How Do You Bring Them Back?

Sometimes her exhaustion keeps her from school. But her situation at home has proved a challenge, too. Sometimes she’s just arrived to school when she’d get a phone call.

“It was my mom. She didn’t feel well. She’d had a panic attack. I have to be there and if I’m not there, I feel guilty," Yessenia said. "In the past she couldn't even leave the house. She couldn't be alone at all because she was just afraid. So I was always with her.”

Her parents were divorced so Yessenia, at age 9 or 10, felt like she was the only one who could comfort her mom during panic attacks, make her feel safe. She missed a lot of school. Her mom wasn’t able to work then, so “sometimes there would be times that we didn't have light, sometimes we didn't have water.”

They moved to the Montbello neighborhood in northeast Denver during her high school years where she says she struggled academically. In high school, it’s harder to miss class and not have it catch up to you. Things went downhill. She went to Collegiate Prep Academy and “I started missing and missing,” she says.

Kevin J. Beaty/CPR News

She was missing so much school, she thought she’d never catch up, so just started working.

She’d bring her mom into her work so she could feel better. School became secondary.

“I started working because I want it to be more, like, independent. I wanted to learn how it is to earn money because of your own hands," Yessenia said. "But my parents never asked me to start working. My mom has even told me ‘Leave the job, leave work to focus on school.’ But now as a teenager, it's like, how do I leave work and ask you for money?’”

She switched to Montbello Career and Technical High School but dropped out after a month.

“I felt this feeling of ‘I wasn't going to make it.’ I wasn't going to graduate. I wasn't going to be successful. I fell into a depression and I would cry because I didn't want to turn 18 and until this day, I'm still afraid of it," she said. "I was just always so scared and my mom would be, ‘School will fall in place. It’s okay. God will always give you an opportunity.’ And I was like, yes, I understand.”

After a while, her mom explained to school staff what was going on. That Yessenia had to care for her mother at times when she suffered from panic attacks and other mental health issues. And that Yessenia had her own mental health struggles.

Yessenia took classes in the summer and re-enrolled in school. That’s the kind of flexibility the school affords.

“I knew that the staff and everybody here understood,” she said. “They always have my back.”

Yessenia’s been trying to show up to school, even when a grandparent got ill, which caused more stress.

But there are still hard days for her mom.

“Yesterday was a tough day for her. We cried together… she had really bad panic attacks and when I hug her she always says that she loves me and that she’s sorry. I'm like, ‘Stop being sorry.’ We have such a close connection that we say everything to each other," Yessenia said.

Some days, it feels like everything’s falling on top of her. Yessenia says to other teens who might be in a similar situation, “You just need to grow some arms and push through all of that. Your parents also see you are suffering and they feel guilty because of that. They know that they can't do anything else. And they try to help us as much as possible.”