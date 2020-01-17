They Tried To Beat Trump In The Electoral College, Now The Supreme Court Will Hear Their Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether the people selected to make Electoral College votes for president are bound by their state’s rules on how they should vote. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has pushed for the nation’s highest court to take up the case.

The case stems from actions in 2016, when Colorado removed an elector who refused to cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. Colorado voters picked Clinton to get the electoral college votes, but Micheal Baca attempted to vote for then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich instead, in an attempt to keep President-elect Donald Trump out of office. A lower court said the state was right to remove Baca, but the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision and said presidential electors may choose whichever candidate they want no matter who Colorado voters chose.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement that he was pleased the Supreme Court decided to review the case.

“Having the U.S. Supreme Court resolve this critical question about the foundation of our democracy before the 2020 election will avoid the uncertainty, chaos, and confusion that would arise in the wake of post-election litigation,” Weiser said.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement that she hopes the Supreme Court protects the rights of states to enforce their laws.

“Unelected and unaccountable presidential electors should not be allowed to decide the presidential election without regard to voters’ choices and state law,” she said.

In August, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Colorado’s presidential electors may choose any candidate they wanted when casting their ballots, regardless of who Colorado voters chose.

That decision reversed a U.S. district court’s ruling which bound electors to the candidate Colorado voters picked. It also reversed the court’s decision that electors don’t have the power to challenge Colorado law because they’re state officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated.