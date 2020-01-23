Cold War Kids Talks Release Of Trilogy Album Celebrating 15-Year Career

Nathan Willett, frontman for rock band Cold War Kids stopped in to talk with us ahead of their sold out Jan. 22 show at the Ogden Theater. Cold War Kids has been going strong in the music scene for 15 years now. The band sums up their momentous journey with a trilogy starting with New Age Norms 1, released October 2019 then New Age Norms 2 (coming very soon) then New Age Norms 3 coming later in 2020.

Listen to the full interview above.