Video: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 7

A single paper copy in a nondescript envelope arrived at the White House on Dec. 30. Four weeks later, news of John Bolton’s book manuscript about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser exploded into public view and sent a jolt through the president’s impeachment trial.
Trump's legal team, meanwhile, is wielding a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in that very book that could undercut a key defense argument.
Bolton's manuscript contains an account of an August conversation in which he says Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with investigations into political rival Joe Biden. It's a dramatic eyewitness rebuttal to claims by Trump and his legal team that the president didn’t hold up the aid for political reasons.
That assertion matters because Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly insisted that he never tied the suspension of security aid to political investigations.
The revelation clouded White House hopes for a swift end to the impeachment trial, as Democrats demanded witnesses and some Republicans expressed openness to the idea. It also distracted from hours of arguments Monday from Trump's lawyers, who declared anew that no witness has testified to direct knowledge that Trump's delivery of aid was contingent on investigations into Democrats.
Bolton appears poised to say exactly that if summoned by the Senate.
