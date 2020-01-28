Video: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 7

A single paper copy in a nondescript envelope arrived at the White House on Dec. 30. Four weeks later, news of John Bolton’s book manuscript about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser exploded into public view and sent a jolt through the president’s impeachment trial.

Trump's legal team, meanwhile, is wielding a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in that very book that could undercut a key defense argument.

Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 11 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.