WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump’s 2020 State Of The Union

Coming in the shadow of both the Senate's impeachment trial and the Iowa Caucus, President Donald Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Feb. 4, 2020.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to deliver the Democratic Party's response.

Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the annual update on the nation starting at 7 p.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.