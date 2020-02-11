When Teachers Are Stressed, Students Are Stressed. This Program Is Trying To Help Teachers Cope

But here’s the problem: Not a lot of teachers feel they can ask for help.

“Teachers feel like they've always got to get it right and sometimes we don't even know what ‘it’ is and they feel like they can't make mistakes or people are going to be yelling at them, parents are going to get mad at them,” said Rosalind Wiseman, co-founder of Cultures of Dignity, which encourages communities to shift the way they think about children and teens’ emotional and physical wellbeing.

“What we’re asking teachers to do is really extraordinary and they need support and help and expert advice,” Wiseman said.

Gary He/AP Images for Unilever Tween expert Rosalind Wiseman talks to parents at the Unilever Tween Confidence VIP event, Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2010 in New York.

Enter “Owning Up,” a social and emotional curriculum authored by Wiseman in collaboration with children and teens. Lots of schools experiment with curricula to teach kids social and emotional skills. But what tends to happen is, teachers are thrown in front of a group of middle schoolers and it’s assumed they know what to do. “Owning Up” is distinctive in that it starts with training teachers, helping them learn to identify and manage their own emotions.

On a recent weekday Wiseman, who is based in Boulder, is training a roomful of teachers at Thunder Vista P-8 in Broomfield. They’re working from the Owning Up curriculum, talking about when teachers have a fraught relationship with a student.

Wiseman tells the teachers that when students are resistant or defiant, teachers may feel embarrassed, maybe even a little paranoid that their authority is being undermined. There is an inclination to say, “‘I am the teacher, you must respect me!’” she said. That’s common.

Teachers in the workshop review how not to resort to demanding respect and instead learn how to probe more deeply and how to create a culture of dignity in classrooms and with parents. Respect, says Wiseman, is a problematic concept for teens because they correlate it with obedience and compliance no matter how the other person is treating them. The group discusses how to stay calm with angry parents and shift the conversation to working together to help the child.

They talk about what makes them lose their cool in the classroom and ways to take care of themselves emotionally, mentally, and physically.

“They have to be attuned to their feelings and emotions and be able to articulate that to a classroom full of middle school kids or elementary school kids,” the district’s Katrina Fernandez said. “And when teachers start to feel overwhelmed and stressed, that can definitely seep into classroom culture.”

“It’s learning how to say to kids, ‘I'm feeling really stressed out right now for whatever reason. How about everyone open their books, you're going to read for five minutes. I'm going to get myself back in a really good place so we can move on,’” principal Teresa Benallo said.

It’s about building relationships with students “and caring about them and they know that you care about them. Kids will do anything for you when you've established that," Bernallo said.

Teachers do exercises with each other — which they’ll eventually do with their students. The idea is to bring the language of emotions and feelings front and center into the classroom. It’s a chance, Fernandez says, for kids to reflect on what’s happening in their inner lives, practice new skills, and then follow up.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Thunder Vista school teacher Katie Leighton in her class Jan. 28, 2020.

Katie Leighton greets each sixth-grader individually as they file into her classroom one Tuesday morning.

That lets her know she sees them and values their presence. She transitions quickly into an Owning Up lesson.

Half the class is instructed to go into the hallway. She instructs the other half in the classroom to talk to their hallway partners when they return — to talk for two whole minutes about a pet they have or wish they had.

One girl starts off excitedly, telling her listening partner that she wants a dog, a Pomeranian-Shih Tzu mix.

“I love Pomeranians. I would want it to be fluffy,” she tells her partner, who is nodding and smiling.

But at about the 30 second mark, the partner suddenly tunes out and looks away, bored. In fact, that’s happening all around the class.

The Pomeranian fangirl looks kind of uncomfortable. Her two minutes aren't up. Her voice gets tentative, halting and quiet. She tries in vain to engage her partner, to get her interested again.

At two minutes, Leighton asks the kids what the talkers noticed about their listening partners.

“They got quiet and wanted to go to sleep,” says one kid.

Then Leighton reveals her secret instructions to the ‘listening” partners in the hallway before they came back in: they were told to stop listening at the 30 second mark. They were supposed to turn away from their partners.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Thunder Vista school teacher Katie Leighton with students in her class Jan. 28, 2020.

Leighton asked the listeners and speakers how it felt. Some boys say that happens all the time, so they just turn around and do the same thing. The girls don’t think it happens that often. But the kids agree, the experience was uncomfortable and confusing. They felt awkward. Kids talk about the difference between hearing and really listening to someone, how not to tune somebody out, and how to react when someone does that to you.

The bell is starting to ring — there’s just enough time for Leighton to lead her students through a “triangle” breath exercise. It’s a simple relaxation technique for kids. They breath in for three counts (they can mentally trace one side of a triangle), hold the breath for three counts, and exhale for three counts. It calms them as they head to their first academic class of the day.

The students seem to tune in easily to the feelings generated by the exercise.