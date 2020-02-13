Colorado Has Seen A Lot Of Snow This Month. That’s A Good Thing For Drought Conditions

While drought is a bigger concern come spring and summertime, conditions can change a lot before then, meteorologist Rich Tinker with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said.

"It's really hard to forecast, so I wouldn't say 'good shape,'" Tinker says. "You'd rather not have any drought anywhere, but there is no reason to be too pessimistic yet."

On the bright side, much of central and northern Colorado currently has no drought or abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest monitor map. And the next chance for snow on the Front Range comes early next week, while the mountains could see more flurries Sunday.