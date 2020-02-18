Colorado Is One Step Closer To Abolishing The Death Penalty

A bill that would repeal the death penalty in Colorado is closer to the governor's desk after it advanced through the House Judiciary Committee on a 6-3 vote.

Even those witnesses who came to the committee's hearing on Tuesday to argue for keeping the death penalty acknowledged they were likely arguing for a lost cause.

"I know that many have already thought about your vote, and decided that this will pass," Maisha Fields said. "I am here to represent victims who didn't want to come here today because of the mere fact of being re-traumatized by telling their story to people who have already decided that their vote is a yes."

Fields’ brother, Javad Marshall-Fields, was murdered along with his fiancée before he could testify in a trial. The two men behind their killings are now on Colorado's death row.

Maisha and Javad's mother, Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora, is one of the statehouse's most passion defenders of keeping the penalty on the books.

"We have kept people alive who are guilty of committing murder, mass murders," Fields said. "We should maintain justice, and we should maintain the rights of victims and our ability to seek justice."