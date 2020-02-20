As Super Tuesday Approaches, Poll Finds Climate Change On Colorado Voters’ Minds

More than three-fourths of Colorado voters say it’s important for public officials to prioritize environmental issues like climate change, clean air and water. The results come from the annual bipartisan Conservation in the West poll.

“The desire for action extends across political parties in the West,” said David Metz, president of Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz and Associates. “Nearly all Democrats, three-fourths of independents and even a majority of Republicans are telling us that they would like these elected leaders to have a plan to address carbon pollution.”

The results show climate change as a rising issue for Colorado and Western voters ahead of the March 3 presidential primary known as Super Tuesday. They echo exit poll results in Iowa and New Hampshire, which show the topic near the top of the list along with health care as important for voters.

Driving the recent change are increased wildfires across the West, particularly in Montana. Metz said the majority of respondents support the move away from fossil fuels toward wind and solar.

“These findings on climate change really document a pretty significant shift in Western voters’ thinking over the course of the last decade and a strong desire for action,” he said.

You can explore the poll results here.