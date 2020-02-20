Music Video Premiere: Kayla Marque Gets Animated in ‘Copyrights’

Kayla Marque's newest music video for her upcoming visual album "Brain Chemistry" transforms the soulful Denver alt-pop artist into a 2-D character.

In this laid back R&B track about breaking free, Marque explains the reason she wanted to create a visual world for the song “Copyrights” is that, “animated films played a big role in my upbringing.” Adding, “in fact, 'Fantasia' was the first movie I remember seeing at the age of four and I still watch it routinely with the same excitement and wonder.”

"Copyrights" is the third music video release for Marque's upcoming Brain Chemistry dual-EP. Her previous video for “Love Should Be” was an official selection at the 2019 Denver Film Festival. While it doesn't yet have a release date, expect more music videos to come from this virtual album.

You can also find Marque performing in a new Colorado supergroup called The Grand Alliance along with R&B artists CRL CRRLL and Sur Ellz. Their first single “Chakra Khan” is out and you can listen to their Indie 102.3 Sessions on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. during Live From the Local 303.