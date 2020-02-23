In Photos: Elizabeth Warren Brings Her Presidential Campaign To Denver

Colorado has the country's 5th highest rate for fatal law enforcement shootings. CPR News created and analyzed a database of every shooting in which a suspect was injured or killed in the past six years. The database offers insight into trends that has surprised people throughout the criminal justice system.
Beginning March 2, CPR and KRCC will be aligning daytime weekday schedules to provide public radio listeners with a consistent listening experience along the entire I-25 corridor. As part of that change, Fresh Air returns to CPR at 2 p.m. Learn more.