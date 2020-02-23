In Photos: Elizabeth Warren Brings Her Presidential Campaign To Denver

By Hart Van Denburg
February 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverElizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought her campaign for president to Denver to the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday Feb. 23, 2020. State Sen. Julie Gonzales introduced Warren.
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverHart Van Denburg/CPR News
The Fillmore has a capacity of about 3,900. Warren's staff estimated about 3,800 supporters were in the house.
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverHart Van Denburg/CPR News
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, who has endorsed Warren, warmed up the crowd.
Bernie Sanders Campaigns In Denver Feb. 16Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Donovan put an Elizabeth Warren doll, which she said was her husband's, on the lectern while she spoke.
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverHart Van Denburg/CPR News
The crowd was loud and emotional when Warren took the stage at about 3:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Supporters of all ages were in the crowd.
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Warren told the crowd she couldn't stick around for selfies after her speech, because she had to leave right away to campaign in South Carolina.
Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In DenverHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Supporters chanted "dream big fight hard" throughout Warren's speech.

