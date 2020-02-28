Eastern Plains District Attorney Indicted On Drug Charges

Brittny Lewton, the elected district attorney in northeastern Colorado, was indicted by a grand jury on drug possession charges.

The indictment, which was served on Lewton Friday morning, followed an investigation that started last summer after one of her employees reported they gave her prescription drugs in July 2019.

Lewton turned herself in to authorities this morning and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Gov. Jared Polis made the unusual move to appoint Attorney General Phil Weiser as special prosecutor to look into the alleged criminal activity — and issued an executive order.

Weiser’s office spent seven months investigating Lewton and turned the case over to a grand jury. That indictment was not immediately available, but multiple sources confirmed to CPR News that the criminal charges stem from the July incident. Lewton is expected to turn herself in to law enforcement Friday.

Throughout the investigation she remained in her job, serving her second term as district attorney for the 13th Judicial District, a seven-county area of Northeast Colorado that includes Morgan, Logan and Yuma counties.

Though Lewton declined to comment, her attorney, former Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett, has repeatedly asserted her innocence.

Lewton’s term as district attorney is up at the end of 2020.

She is a native of Denver and a graduate of Colorado State University. She attended law school at the University of Wyoming and rose from intern at the 13th District Attorney's Office to full-time staffer in 2005. She was first elected DA as a Republican in 2012, and then re-elected in 2016.

There was no immediate comment from Lewton or Weiser’s office.