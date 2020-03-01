So You Voted Early For Pete Buttigieg. Now What?

This year's Democratic presidential primary highlights one of the risks of early voting: the person you voted for may not still be in the running come Election Day.

On Sunday, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg became the latest candidate to drop out of the race. And that raises the question: what happens to ballots cast for him? After all, Buttigieg had been polling at 10 percent nationally and 11 percent in Colorado the day before he dropped out, according to FiveThirtyEight.

In short: People who have already turned in ballots for Buttigieg are out of luck. There are no do-overs in Colorado's election system.

Buttigieg voters who've filled out a ballot but haven't dropped it off yet can drop it in the trash instead, and then head to a Vote Center in their county to vote in person on Monday or Tuesday.

Colorado's Secretary of State laid it all out on Twitter Sunday evening: