Guest DJ: Tennis Returns With Love-Filled Playlist
Denver indie pop band Tennis released their fifth studio album "Swimmer" on Valentine's Day. Over the years frontwoman Alaina Moore has stopped by our studio for a Guest DJ to talk about the influences in each album.
With "Swimmer," the band's most intimate record to date, Moore shares that it was written during the most difficult time in the married duo's life. Her husband, Patrick Riley, lost his father and Moore had a near-death experience while on tour. She said that "Swimmer" represents "the feeling of suspension and upendedness that characterized this period of our lives." Those themes are expressed throughout the new album, but there are also stories of redemption and growth.
As our Guest DJ, Moore and I covered a lot of musical territory. She selected songs from the new Tennis album, a few love songs in honor of Valentine's Day, and we debuted songs from Colorado bands that she and her husband produced.
Tennis started up their own label, Mutually Detrimental, and has opened up their home studio to record new albums by local artists Esme Patterson and Down Time.
The band is currently touring "Swimmer" and have a headlining hometown show on April 10 at Ogden Theatre with Molly Burch.
Songs Played
- Loving - "Visions"
- Tennis - "Need Your Love"
- Luke Temple - "Empty Promises"
- Ruby Andrews - "You Made A Believer Out Of Me"
- Tops - "I Feel Alive"
- Tennis - "Runner"
- The Beach Boys - "All I Wanna Do"
- Esme Patterson - "Out The Door"
- Blaze Foley - "Clay Pigeons"
- Lykke Li - "Deep End"
- Down Time - "Take Me To A Place"
- Nancy Adams - "Love"