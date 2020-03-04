Guest DJ: Tennis Returns With Love-Filled Playlist

As our Guest DJ, Moore and I covered a lot of musical territory. She selected songs from the new Tennis album, a few love songs in honor of Valentine's Day, and we debuted songs from Colorado bands that she and her husband produced.



Tennis started up their own label, Mutually Detrimental, and has opened up their home studio to record new albums by local artists Esme Patterson and Down Time.

Alisha Sweeney

The band is currently touring "Swimmer" and have a headlining hometown show on April 10 at Ogden Theatre with Molly Burch.

Songs Played