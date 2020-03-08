Indie 102.3 Introduces New Hosts, Updated Schedule

Indie 102.3 is making a few tweaks and additions to our programming schedule and welcoming two new hosts.

Jason Thomas will hold down afternoons Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Katie Bradley will host weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Long-time host Jessi Whitten is back weekdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thomas, who comes to Indie 102.3 after 13 years at WXRT in Chicago, will also host a new one-hour program called "Hear First." It will be an hour of brand new music debuts, and it airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

"Live from The Local 303" will feature music recorded in our performance studio and is hosted by Bruce Trujillo. It airs Thursdays at 10 p.m.

Alisha Sweeney's "More From The Local 303" will showcase the newest music from Colorado musicians and it airs on Fridays at 10 p.m.

Our Latinx show , "Especial," hosted by Trujillo, moves to 10 p.m. Wednesday nights with an encore replay on Sunday nights at 6 p.m.

"Bootleg Sessions" features some of the best live concerts captured around town. It airs every Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Check the full schedule here. Want to know what else we're doing in town and what bands we're featuring in our studios? Be sure to follow us on Instagram page.