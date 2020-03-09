One of the quirkiest parts of skiing or snowboarding is when you tell your friends you're headed down Hairbag Alley. Or that you’re going to hit The Heathen or Pants Pooper. And those are the trail names fit to print.

Colorado has scores of ski runs to keep track of and it helps that many are unforgettable.

After a recent day on the slopes at Winter Park, the Ebel family of Fort Collins started to ponder these memorable monikers. Twelve-year-old Elsa, alongside her siblings 11-year-old Nora, 9-year-old Frieda and 7-year-old Ansel, saw a big map while they were out for dinner and “wondered, like, how people named all of the ski runs?”

So we went to Winter Park’s busy base village in search of answers and found Jen Miller, who works in public relations for the resort, right by the gondola. Winter Park is so old — 2020 marks its 80th season — there’s actually a book dedicated to its more than 150 trail names and Miller had it in hand.

We started going through the Ebel kids’ questions one by one. To start, what’s up with all those “Alice in Wonderland” trail names: Mad Tea Party, Jabberwocky, White Rabbit and so on? Did somebody really like the book?