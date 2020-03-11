Hey Colorado, The 2020 Census Form Is On Its Way To You

Questionnaires for the 2020 census start to go out on Thursday. Colorado has a lot on the line, given the state’s ballooning population.

It’s easy to see that Colorado has gained a lot of residents since the last count in 2010. Census organizers all over the state say it’s critical to make sure the new figure is as accurate as possible so all Coloradans get what they need.

“The responses to the 2020 census will shape decisions about how billions of dollars in federal funds are spent every year,” said Laurie Cipriano, with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Right now, Colorado gets $13 billion every year based on the population from the previous census. That’s $2,300 per person. Since the state’s population has exploded over the last decade, those figures could get a lot bigger. That means more funding is needed for public infrastructure and programs like Section 8 housing and Head Start.

“If you don’t respond to the census, your local community is missing out on federal funds,” Cipriano said.

Researchers estimate Colorado could also gain an additional seat in Congress because of its population growth.