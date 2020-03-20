How One Of Colorado’s Worst Natural Disasters Reshaped Pueblo

These days the Arkansas River doesn’t seem threatening as it ripples past Pueblo’s historic district. But in early June of 1921, it was a very different story. That’s when days of heavy rains combined with mountain snowmelt, with catastrophic results.

Puebloan John Korber is in his 90s now, one of the few left in the city with memories of that devastating time.

“[My father] was on one of the last trains to come in from Salida,” Korber recalled. “When he arrived in Pueblo, the water was already up about knee deep.”

The family’s home was on high ground, but Korber’s grandfather’s house was not. So Korber’s parents thought they could get the old man to stay with them, just to be safe. But their pleas fell short.

“He was a stubborn old German and he said ‘no sir, I'm not leaving my home,’” said Korber.

It was the wrong choice. Levees broke and in just two hours floodwaters thirteen feet deep raged through parts of the city. Korber’s grandfather was swept away. His body was found in a damaged furniture store about a half mile off, one of hundreds of fatalities from the flood.

The rest of Korber’s family made it through that horrific night safely. One of his aunts took refuge on the second floor of a hotel across the street from her business, only to watch from the second story as her livelihood was destroyed.

“A railroad car come floating down and it just took out her little mom and pop grocery store,” Korber said.

Locomotives and train cars were responsible for a lot of damage; more than 1200 were washed away, smashing through buildings. There were fires, and vast amounts of mud. Telephone lines were out, leaving Pueblo cut off from the rest of the world. And the city was littered with the corpses of livestock, adding to public health concerns.

When the floodwaters receded, Puebloans got to work to make sure it wouldn’t happen again. The engineers literally moved the Arkansas River about a half mile to the southwest and built a massive levee to protect the city.

The former river channel through downtown languished for decades, becoming an eyesore for the city.

“We had open drainage ditches for stormwater that were full of weeds [and] culvert pipes,” said Lynn Clark, executive director of the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. “Not very attractive, you know. Not bringing anything to the economy of this town."