Colorado’s inflation rate is flat, remains lower than in the rest of the U.S

The inflation rate in Colorado was flat again this month as it continued a streak of coming in lower than the rest of the U.S.

Prices in the Denver metro area — which is the Colorado region tracked by the federal government and encompasses Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, and Park counties — rose 0.2 percent during the two months ending in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation in the region rose at an annual rate of 2 percent, compared to 2.7 percent for the entire U.S.

Price increases have been moderating for a while. Federal regulators started lowering interest rates in September in a sign that central bankers are confident the worst of the inflation that walloped U.S. consumers in recent years is over. But the trajectory has been bumpy, and shoppers are still feeling the pinch.

Coloradans are seeing much cheaper energy prices, which is pushing down the overall inflation rate. Gas prices fell 13.9 percent in October and November, government data show. The drop is largely due to seasonal effects since people drive less when the weather gets cold. But gas prices are also down 5.5 percent from this time last year.

Food prices are still climbing, however, albeit not nearly as much as they were two years ago. Prices to dine out are stubbornly expensive. The cost of food away from home is up 5.6 percent from a year ago. By contrast, prices for fruits and vegetables at the supermarket didn’t budge, while dairy products are up 1.1 percent.