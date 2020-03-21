Both Crow And Gardner Getting The Hang Of Tele-Congress From Home While They Self-Quarantine

It’s safe to say that both Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Jason Crow know a thing or two about having to work from home and stay indoors. The two congressmen are self-quarantined after they met with a constituent who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Both lawmakers feel fine.

So what have they been doing while stuck indoors?

Gardner said via Skype that for him it’s been non-stop work “in very close quarters.” He’s held some telephone town halls about COVID-19, but mainly, like most people these days, he’s been on group chats and video conferences with colleagues. The Senate is negotiating a third coronavirus relief package.

Like most of us too, he’s surely hit some computer snags while teleworking. His IT advisor these days? His eldest daughter. “She’s got it all figured out, so she can help her old man out a little bit.”

Gardner is stuck in Washington, D.C., so when he’s not working, he’s FaceTiming with family and doing some reading, but not a lot of binge-watching.

“I did try to catch-up a little on the HBO Winston Churchill series,” the Yuma Republican said. “But I didn’t get very far.”

His main piece of advice is to stay connected. “There’s a lot of people under a lot of stress and strain right now,” he said. He encouraged people to pick up a phone and call neighbors, friends and family and check-in.