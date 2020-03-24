Polis Urges Grocery Chains To Step Up Safety Measures

During this time of social distancing and self-isolation, grocery store employees are still facing the brunt of contact with the public.

In an effort to better protect them and customers, the governor encouraged Albertsons Companies and The Kroger Co. to adopt new safety protocols.

In a letter, Gov. Jared Polis noted that both companies have already been working to protect customers and employees.

“I want to thank you, as a business leader in Colorado, for your efforts to date working in partnership with our state, your employees, and your customers to better protect our public health and food security during this extraordinarily challenging period,” the letter said.