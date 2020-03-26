Coronavirus Tests Are Still Hard To Come By, So Colorado Will Focus On Frontline First Responders

Colorado has received 4,500 new COVID-19 kits to test health care workers and first responders, said Mike Willis, Colorado's director of the state Office of Emergency Management.

Colorado is taking advantage of a program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that provides test kits and other equipment for the exclusive use of frontline workers in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

“The longer we can protect [health care workers] the stronger our health care system is and the more prepared we can be when the surge comes in,” Willis said.

The new kits are the latest effort to move toward more targeted testing in the state. After initially hoping for more kits from the federal government and private laboratories, Colorado, like other states, was forced to acknowledge that widespread testing of residents is not likely to be possible in the short term.

So the state has used some of the limited numbers of tests on targeted groups, including those who would be counted upon to staff hospitals and ambulances in the event of a surge of cases statewide.