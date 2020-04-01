The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring April 2020

Spring is here and we have a new batch of Colorado music to share during this uncertain time. Our mission is to play homegrown music every hour and The Local 303 is a monthly spotlight of the best and new music being created.

Because of the emergence of COVID-19, tours and concerts are on hold, musicians and venues are struggling, and for us, our broadcast studio has gone dark and we have cancelled all in-studio sessions. We are holding strong and promise to continue to be here for you and support the local music community, even from our own makeshift studios at home.



Music is medicine so let's heal together through this health crisis and celebrate what we do know: there is help for musicians, music lovers can help, we are talking, Indie 102.3 is on-air 24-7, and live streams from musicians make this disruptive time feel more connected. These past few weeks have shown us that Colorado still has a thriving music scene even during the time of Coronavirus.



Meet April's picks:

Commerce City Rollers

Simon Monley

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 1996



Latest Release: "Backstories," Commerce City Records, 2019

About: Commerce City Rollers is a three-piece, female-fronted rock band from Denver that started in 1996.



The lineup includes songwriter MJ Gaylord on bass and vox, J on guitar, and Steven on drums. The band has played all over Denver including Lost Lake, Globe Hall, Bluebird, and Lion's Lair. Back in the day, they've opened for Cake, Johnny Socko, and Our Lady Peace.



Commerce City Rollers was interviewed and featured in 1997 by Westword and stopped playing roughly a year later. They reunited in 2014 and recorded "Backstories," a record they never finished in 1996. The album was recorded with Bart McCrorey at Crash Pad Studios and released on the band's own label.



Ella Luna

Annaleisa Friednash

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: “Always a Bridesmaid, Never a Bride,” Ella Luna, Jan. 17, 2020



About: Last year, Ella Luna released an EP called “Ella Luna” under her given name Alyssa Stoner. It was an essential experience as an artist to write, record, and release “Ella Luna.” However, considering Alyssa was 14 and 15 when she wrote and recorded those songs, there was no consistency in the sound. This past summer, Alyssa turned 17 and decided she was in a place of enough certainty to create a sonically cohesive project.



“Always a Bridesmaid, Never a Bride” is influenced by all types of music, from folk/songwriter lyrical focus, to elements of jazz, to classical tones from the strings and drums. Ultimately, the sound is not only consistent, but entirely true to who she is and what she writes. The concept of the project is the idea of conditional love.



