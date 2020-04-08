Coronavirus Not Slowing Creative Output Of Local 303 Musicians

Sean Frederick of Good Elastics designed and released a new band t-shirt and said he can't wait to see how our music scene comes out of the stay-at-home order.

"I think the music community will absolutely explode after this is over! Think about the number of great musicians who will have written whole albums and great songs because of the time they have," he said.



New music videos have been released like Neoma's animated new single, "Himno."